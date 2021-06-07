$22.69 million Uptown Underpass advances

NORMAL — Traction for a $22.69 million project to build a pedestrian underpass in uptown Normal is picking up steam as town officials anticipate entering the final design phase.

"It takes a long time to coordinate this type of project, but at this time we're very happy," Normal Public Works Director Wayne Aldrich said Friday. "Our partners are very invested in this project as well."

As the first phase of engineering nears completion, Aldrich said the town could enter the second stage — final design, construction bidding and utility relocation — as early as October.

A rough timeline would have construction beginning in December 2022 with completion in September 2024.

Normal is leading the project with several partners: the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois Commerce Commission, Union Pacific Railroad Co. and Amtrak.

Money for the long-anticipated underpass, which would run under the Union Pacific tracks next to Uptown Station, will come from federal, state and local sources.

The bulk of the project will be funded through a $13 million federal grant awarded by the Federal Railroad Administration. Normal also anticipates using $3 million in federal Section 13-Railway-Highway Crossings Program funds, which are allocated to the state by the FRA for IDOT to disperse.

State dollars include a $5 million Rebuild Illinois Capital Program grant awarded to the town by the Illinois Commerce Commission.

If approved by the Town Council, Normal would commit $1.69 million for the project. The town has spent around $1.5 million on a feasibility study and preliminary design for the project throughout the first phase as part of a 2016 contract with consultant WSP/Parsons Brinckerhoff of New York City.

Though project design began in 2016, Normal first began discussing a potential crossing at the Union Pacific tracks in January 2012. At that time, the town was exploring the possibility of a pedestrian overpass.

In 2014, Union Pacific removed a pedestrian at-grade crossing that previously allowed cyclists and pedestrians to easily move across the tracks. The crossing was removed due to safety issues, Aldrich said.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Now, Amtrak users exiting on the south side of the tracks must walk down toward Linden Street and walk back toward Uptown Station along Beaufort Street to reach the other side of the tracks.

During the first phase of the project, Normal conducted an alternative analysis to explore a few possibilities for pedestrian crossings, including an overpass and an at-grade crossing. The analysis showed that, with an increase in train and pedestrian traffic, an underpass would best serve the area, said Aldrich.

“We looked at going over and going under as well, but the at-grade-type crossing — it was fatally flawed, because the agencies wouldn’t allot that type of crossing due to safety concerns,” he said.

In addition to accessibility, the underpass would serve as part of the town's overarching goal to stimulate economic development for the proposed "Uptown South," said City Manager Pam Reece.

There, Normal hopes to construct a new Normal Public Library in an area south of the tracks.

Once construction does begin, Aldrich said it could generate around 400 direct or indirect jobs related to construction and consulting.

“Really, it just connects activity from the north side to activity on the south side," said Reece. "We’re just excited about what this project means."

On Monday, the Normal Town Council will hear a full updated report on the history of the underpass project, as well as the funding and plans for the future.

Aldrich will give the presentation during a council work session starting at 5:15 p.m. A regular Town Council meeting will follow.

The council also will consider approving several resolutions, including:

A $31,000 contract bid with CORE Construction for the Lucky Climber IDNR Public Museums Grant Project.

The execution of an intergovernmental agreement with Bloomington, McLean County and the McLean County Soil and Water Conservation District for the administration and implementation of watershed management programs.

The execution of an intergovernmental agreement with Bloomington and McLean County for cost-sharing for the Community Drop Box Recycling Program.

A $34,500 proposal for boiler replacement at the town's Water Treatment Plant to Mahoney Mechanical.

A $129,066.43 bid to Western Waterproofing for roof replacement at four wellhouses and the town's West Booster Station.

The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday. It can be livestreamed through the town's YouTube page.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 6

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.