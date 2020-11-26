4 McLean County towns eligible to claim $80k in federal COVID relief

BLOOMINGTON — Four McLean County communities are missing out on federal grant money totaling more than $80,000 to support struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Local CURE Program has been working to disburse federal Coronavirus Relief Funds in Illinois to local governments outside Cook, Lake, Will, Kane and DuPage counties since late September.
The units of government eligible to receive funding include counties, municipalities, townships and special districts.
"We're still seeing far too many local governments not taking the necessary action to claim their funds," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a news briefing in Chicago. "This is another urgent call today to downstate communities to claim the dollars that have been made available for you."
Small businesses — including bars, restaurants, retailers and entertainment venues — are eligible to apply for grants through their municipality. The total amount given to a community is based on population.
To qualify, small businesses must have lost revenue due to closure or restrictions caused by the pandemic, have not received an Illinois Business Interruption Grant, may not be delinquent on any taxes and must comply with Illinois executive orders.
Businesses can use grant money for payroll, operating expenses, lease or rent payments and modifications needed to comply with reopening rules.
In McLean County, $80,649 has not been claimed. The following villages can still apply to receive their allotted funds:
- Anchor, $6,023
- Cooksville, $7,508
- Ellsworth, $8,044
- Gridley, $59,074
Representatives from these communities were not immediately available for comment.
Local governments can also use the funds to help pay for pandemic-related costs like personal protective equipment and contact tracing.
Statewide, more than 350 local governments have not claimed their funding.
The Belleville News-Democrat contributed to this report.
