$450,000 distributed to 50 Normal small businesses

Those receiving the highest awards are Destihl Beer Hall, D.P. Dough, Los Potrillos, Moe's Southwest Grill, The Original Pancake House, The Rock, and Windy City Wieners. Each received $15,000.

Student partnership

Partnering with the Illinois State University's College of Business, three local business received help from students for digital and marketing support.

Through the unique program the town partnered students seeking experience with businesses in need of additional marketing. The three participating businesses were Fabulous Affairs, Uptown Gifts and Wild Country.

“Working with the ISU students was very helpful and an overall great experience,” Kristin Moore, owner of Uptown Gifts, said in a statement. “The students made astute assessments of our social media/online presence that will help us make informed decisions going forward. It was a very worthwhile exercise.”

The program was available to businesses who applied for the Digital and Marketing Support grant. Students were contracted for about 30 hours of work to be completed by Dec. 30.