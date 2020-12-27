5 major projects to look for in Normal in 2021

"The Anderson tennis court has been one of those things that's been looming out there, something that's needed to be done for quite some time," said Damery.

Landmark Drive Sidewalk Project

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Estimated project construction: Summer 2021

Estimated project costs: $300,000

Funding: Roadway fund

Landmark Drive in Normal will get some much-needed attention this summer. The town plans to install a sidewalk that will run on the west side of the street to College Avenue down to Arbour Walk's Townhouses, said Town Engineer Ryan Otto.

“That sidewalk is designed to serve several bus stops as well as some medical offices and social service agencies that are along that stretch," he said. "That will be a nice accessibility improvement.”

Advocates for accessible programs and services have previously identified the area due to a lack of sidewalk access to bus stops along the street.