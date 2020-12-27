5 major projects to look for in Normal in 2021

NORMAL — Major infrastructure and parks improvements are at the heart of Normal's $99.9 million Community Investment Plan.
The plan, which the town council approved Monday night, identified 130 high-priority projects over the next five years, including road rehabilitation, park renovations and water quality fixes.
“The standout for this year is we are continuing to increase our investment in the community," said Finance Director Andrew Huhn. "A lot of that investment is increasing with regard to roadwork and transportation spending, mostly because of increasing available funds from the state, motor fuel tax, and then the town increasing the gas tax.”
Also included is $106.3 million in unfunded projects, or projects that could be recommended as money becomes available.
The projects are funded by several sources, such as motor fuel tax, sewer and water fees and the general fund.
Here's a look at five major capital projects identified in the town's latest Community Investment Plan.
Maxwell Park site improvement
Estimated project construction: Spring 2021
Estimated project costs: $800,000
Funding: $180,000 Parkland fund; $250,000 Capital fund; $400,000 OSLAD Grant.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed some scheduled improvements at Maxwell Park this year, but the town expects to get started soon on construction, said Normal Parks Director Doug Damery.
The Normal Town Council approved in 2018 a plan to renovate the facility, which will include new bocce courts and improved baseball fields.
"We will turn our attention back to that project and will work to finish that up," said Parks Director Doug Damery. "We're kind of touching a lot of different areas through that grant."
Normal received a $400,000 grant for the project in 2019 from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources through the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant program.
Anderson Tennis Court renovation
Estimated project construction: Spring/summer 2021
Estimated project cost: $275,000
Funding: Capital fund
Other parks and recreation improvements for 2021 include a resurfacing of the Anderson Park tennis courts, said Damery. The courts were last resurfaced in 2000 and are heavily used throughout the year by general and recreational programs. Included in the upgrades are fencing, tennis court posts and nets, and new lighting.
"The Anderson tennis court has been one of those things that's been looming out there, something that's needed to be done for quite some time," said Damery.
Landmark Drive Sidewalk Project
Estimated project construction: Summer 2021
Estimated project costs: $300,000
Funding: Roadway fund
Landmark Drive in Normal will get some much-needed attention this summer. The town plans to install a sidewalk that will run on the west side of the street to College Avenue down to Arbour Walk's Townhouses, said Town Engineer Ryan Otto.
“That sidewalk is designed to serve several bus stops as well as some medical offices and social service agencies that are along that stretch," he said. "That will be a nice accessibility improvement.”
Advocates for accessible programs and services have previously identified the area due to a lack of sidewalk access to bus stops along the street.
Towanda Avenue bridge rehab
Estimated project construction: Spring 2021
Estimated project costs: $791,000
Funding: Motor Fuel Tax fund
In the spring the town will begin making structural repairs to the concrete deck and sidewalk of the Towanda Avenue Bridge, which crosses over Sugar Creek. Included in the project is installation of a new steel railing and replacing the waterproofing system, said Otto.
"The structure is in good shape, but the wearing surface and the deck need to be rehabbed," he said. "We'll also be making some improvements under the bridge along Constitution Trail."
Oakdale/Ruston/Grove water main replacement
Estimated project construction: Spring 2021
Estimated project costs: $900,000
Funding: Water fund
Normal has received several complaints regarding water quality issues in the areas of Grove Street and Oakdale and Ruston Avenue, Normal City Manager Pam Reece said Monday. The town has implemented a temporary solution to provide residents in the area with clear water.
The town plans to replace around 1,900 feet of water main in the area, according to staff.
"They've had some water quality issues late this year," said Water Director John Burkhart. "Water main replacement project-wise, that's our top priority."
