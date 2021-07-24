5 questions with Jim Rogal, McLean County Board's newest member

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Jim Rogal

Position: McLean County Board District 4 member

1. Tell us about yourself. Where are you originally from and where have you moved throughout your life?

I was born in Syracuse, New York, and came to Normal by way of central Mississippi in the early ’80s. My family then moved to LaSalle, where I attended high school before making my way to Springfield for college and the first 16 years of my career. My family and I moved back to McLean County in 2015. In 2016, we moved into our home in Normal.

2. Why did you choose to apply for the McLean County Board District 4 seat?

I have been involved in government and politics since 1996. I advocated for Logan Smith in 2018 and helped Ben Webb last year. In the ’80s my parents, brother and I lived a couple blocks from where I live with my family now. My years growing up in this neighborhood, work experience and now choosing to raise our children here are the foundation for my decision to apply. I am thankful for the opportunity to represent District 4.

3. What do you hope to accomplish in the next year and a half as a county board member?

I didn't apply for the county board with an agenda. The county has many services and resources which need consistent advocacy such as the nursing home, mental health care and Comlara Park. We must do the work to keep these and other services, resources or programs viable so everyone in the county has access.

4. What will you take from past experience in government and apply to working on the county board?

I worked in state government and legislative policy for over 16 years in Springfield. While it is easy to say Springfield never gets anything done, the reality is that hundreds of bills with bipartisan support become law every year. I worked on agriculture, criminal justice, transportation and election law issues with both sides of the aisle to get legislation passed. I hope that I may contribute to that sort of bipartisan success on the board.

5. What hobbies or interests do you enjoy outside of work?

We have five children, so their hobbies have become the bulk of my non-work time. However, when I do have time to myself, I enjoy roasting my own coffee, firing up the smoker to make ribs or reading a book in the backyard.

