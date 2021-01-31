5 questions with Patrick Cortesi, new McLean County Democrats chair

Name: Patrick Cortesi
Position: Chair, McLean County Democrats
1. When did you become chair of the McLean County Democrats and how long have you been a member?
"I was elected chairperson on Jan. 13. I'll push back on the term 'member.' The Democrats aren't a club; we don't charge dues. Anyone with similar values and beliefs to ours can call themselves a 'Democrat.' That being said, I've been a Democrat for as long as I can remember. My mom worked for Bobby Kennedy, my dad was a union meat cutter and I worked at the Democratic National Convention in 1996."
2. What did you do before this position?
"I was the communications chair from 2018 until April 2020."
3. Why did you want this job?
"I have a sign in my office that says 'Those who say they’re above politics are really saying that democracy is beneath them.' I believe that is true. Politics are how we create a stronger democracy. We do that by using politics to build a better community — a better place to live, to work and to play. The Democrats of McLean County have done an amazing job of building our party and getting our message out to the residents of the county. I wanted the opportunity to build on those successes and keep us moving forward."
4. What are your/McLean County Democrats' priorities for 2021 and throughout the next terms of elected offices?
"As chair, my job is to get our candidates elected. As a party, our job is to support those candidates. We can do that by recruiting volunteers and training staff. By raising money to finance those efforts. But more importantly, by becoming more involved in our communities and celebrating their diversity. By meeting the people where they live and having those conversations. If we can do those things, then goals like gaining the majority on the County Board and increasing our electoral footprint in the county are certainly within reach."
5. What are your thoughts about President Joe Biden's first few days in office?
"I'm glad to see he's focused on issues that are important to many of us. Developing a comprehensive plan for dealing with the pandemic was a huge priority as well as executive actions dealing with immigration, the environment and LGTBQ protections. We appreciate his ask for unity, but also look forward to seeing his administration call for accountability for those involved with the insurrection of Jan. 6. We welcome a return to using facts, science and the truth to make policy decisions."