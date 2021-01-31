5 questions with Patrick Cortesi, new McLean County Democrats chair

4. What are your/McLean County Democrats' priorities for 2021 and throughout the next terms of elected offices?

"As chair, my job is to get our candidates elected. As a party, our job is to support those candidates. We can do that by recruiting volunteers and training staff. By raising money to finance those efforts. But more importantly, by becoming more involved in our communities and celebrating their diversity. By meeting the people where they live and having those conversations. If we can do those things, then goals like gaining the majority on the County Board and increasing our electoral footprint in the county are certainly within reach."

5. What are your thoughts about President Joe Biden's first few days in office?

"I'm glad to see he's focused on issues that are important to many of us. Developing a comprehensive plan for dealing with the pandemic was a huge priority as well as executive actions dealing with immigration, the environment and LGTBQ protections. We appreciate his ask for unity, but also look forward to seeing his administration call for accountability for those involved with the insurrection of Jan. 6. We welcome a return to using facts, science and the truth to make policy decisions."

