8 seats on McLean County Board to be decided Nov. 3

In District 5, John McIntyre of Normal, who has been County Board chairman since January 2016, and has been on the board since 2008, will face Democrat Rachael Lund and Libertarian Jo Ann Litwiller.

McIntyre, who also served on the board from 1980 to 1986, co-wrote the County Board Mental Health Action Plan in 2015 and has a master's degree in counseling, said he would like to continue to work to put that plan in effect, especially providing services to help the homeless and psychiatric and counseling services for youth.

“Being Chairman of the McLean County board is important to me, and it is important to the well-being of our county,” he said. “The County Board Mental Health Action Plan, financial stability of McLean County Nursing Home, and cost-effective county services are just a few of the things I will continue to improve.”

Lund says she believes in environmental leadership, workers’ rights, fiscal responsibility, non-partisan redistricting, and transparency and accessibility.

