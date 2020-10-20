$9.35 million West College Avenue rehabilitation gains traction

NORMAL — Reconstruction of a deteriorating section of West College Avenue has some Normal motorists excited.
"When you get on that stretch there, it's amazing how bad that road is," said Mario Fillipponi, a sales associate with Mario Santino's Pizza.
Fillipponi, who works within the company's distribution warehouse on College Avenue, said the pot-holes along that section of road are so large "they will shake the paint off our trucks."
Normal is moving forward with the $9.35 million rehabilitation project of West College Avenue from White Oak Road to Rivian Motorway.
The town council unanimously approved Monday using $370,000 in motor fuel tax funds to partner with Farnsworth Group for the first two designing phases of the rehabilitation project.
Fillipponi said the section of West College Avenue has caused concern for several businesses in the area due to the large pot-holes and tears in the road. He said the dilapidated road has contributed to some additional wear and tear on company vehicles.
"We've had a lot of extra wear and tear on our trucks this year," he said.
Phase I design will include preliminary engineering, said Ryan Otto, town engineer. Phase II will include more detailed design elements and construction document preparation.
The town is using a three-tiered approach to funding, utilizing MFT funds and state and federal grants, Otto said.
Normal estimates spending $1.37 million in MFT funds and $3.08 million in Federal Surface Transportation Funds for design and construction of the project.
Support Local Journalism
In addition, the town is pursuing a $5 million grant through the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure program.
The competitive grant program, administered through the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, provides funding for public infrastructure improvements to provide economic growth in Illinois.
In addition to the rehabilitation project, the town approved Monday a new road assessment program that will help when prioritizing future road repairs.
West College Avenue is an arterial street that provides access to commercial, industrial and residential properties. Town staff have said rehabilitation of the rapidly deteriorating road could attract future economic growth and investment in the area.
In addition to connecting to several businesses in the area, the road also provides access to the south side of Rivian.
"We're excited to see the level of investment in infrastructure from Normal on this project," said Zach Dietmeier, a spokesman for Rivian, adding that the road is vital for employees and suppliers.
With an increase in traffic and supply shipments, Dietmeier said the electric vehicle start-up has identified West College Avenue a concern due to the narrow road without room to navigate around pot-holes and other tears in the road.
"It's definitely something that we've noticed," he said, adding that some suppliers of the plant have mentioned the issue.
"It's been in rough shape for some time, and when you think about it from a supplier perspective, with sometimes fragile parts coming to the facility, it can cause some level of wear and tear before the parts are on site that we really want to avoid," Dietmeier said.
Within the the rehabilitation plans, town staff have indicated there is some potential for a multi-use path and sidewalk as well as intersection improvements depending on a traffic analysis and potential upgrades to the railroad crossing and signals.
Rivian also has voice support for potential bike and pedestrian paths along West College Avenue, which would increase access to the facility, Dietmeier said.
"Accessibility and mobility are top priorities for Rivian," he said. "We have employees who are highly active, and as we hire more and more of them, safety is a huge concern.”
Five stories to know from the weekend: Constitution Trail Extensions and more
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.