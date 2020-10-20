$9.35 million West College Avenue rehabilitation gains traction

West College Avenue is an arterial street that provides access to commercial, industrial and residential properties. Town staff have said rehabilitation of the rapidly deteriorating road could attract future economic growth and investment in the area.

In addition to connecting to several businesses in the area, the road also provides access to the south side of Rivian.

"We're excited to see the level of investment in infrastructure from Normal on this project," said Zach Dietmeier, a spokesman for Rivian, adding that the road is vital for employees and suppliers.

With an increase in traffic and supply shipments, Dietmeier said the electric vehicle start-up has identified West College Avenue a concern due to the narrow road without room to navigate around pot-holes and other tears in the road.

"It's definitely something that we've noticed," he said, adding that some suppliers of the plant have mentioned the issue.