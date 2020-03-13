Anderson, Malott, face off in McLean County auditor's race

BLOOMINGTON — After being re-elected four years ago without a challenger, McLean County Auditor Michelle Anderson faces a challenger with a familiar name in Tuesday's primary election.
Trisha Malott, the county's behavioral health coordinating council supervisor, is challenging Anderson in the Republican primary.
Rob Fazzini is running unopposed in the Democratic primary and Kevin Woodard is running unopposed in the Libertarian primary.
The profile of the auditor's position increased last fall because of a dispute over changes in the county's bookkeeping practices between Anderson and County Treasurer Rebecca McNeil. Anderson said the changes reverted the county back to usual practice, the modified accrual accounting method. McNeil said the county functioned on a cash basis.
County board members said the shift resulted in late fees charged to the county, confusion for county departments and a near-miss with county payroll.
A state's attorney's office opinion in December said the county board, not the auditor, is authorized to determine the basis of accounting for county government. McNeil told a county board committee then that communication and work flow with the auditor's office has improved.
Anderson did not respond to Pantagraph requests to complete a questionnaire for this story.
But Malott said "I am running for auditor to bring collaboration to the office, to increase efficiencies and to maintain financial compliance.
"It has been my privilege to work for the county and see an opportunity to pull from diverse professional experience and expand the way in which I serve the county," she said. "With a degree in economics, multiple leadership positions, oversight of grants and budgets, I am well-suited for the duties of the auditor."
She said her top three goals were to improve communication and collaboration with governmental agencies, elected officials and the public; to enhance financial compliance through increased internal training; and to increase transparency by putting the county checkbook online."
Questionnaires were not sent to Fazzini and Woodard because they are unopposed on Tuesday.
