Anderson, Malott, face off in McLean County auditor's race

A state's attorney's office opinion in December said the county board, not the auditor, is authorized to determine the basis of accounting for county government. McNeil told a county board committee then that communication and work flow with the auditor's office has improved.

Anderson did not respond to Pantagraph requests to complete a questionnaire for this story.

But Malott said "I am running for auditor to bring collaboration to the office, to increase efficiencies and to maintain financial compliance.

"It has been my privilege to work for the county and see an opportunity to pull from diverse professional experience and expand the way in which I serve the county," she said. "With a degree in economics, multiple leadership positions, oversight of grants and budgets, I am well-suited for the duties of the auditor."

She said her top three goals were to improve communication and collaboration with governmental agencies, elected officials and the public; to enhance financial compliance through increased internal training; and to increase transparency by putting the county checkbook online."