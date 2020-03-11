Another 6 coronavirus cases in Illinois, bringing total to 25.

Illinois officials on Wednesday announced six new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the total number in the state to 25.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state officials are examining new guidance on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit large gatherings of more than 250 people.

The new cases include the third outside of Cook County: a Lake County man in his 50s. The other five patients -- a woman in her 50s and four men, one in his 80s, two in their 70s and one in his 40s -- are all from Cook County, officials said.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said she was not able to provide additional details on the cases because the investigations are ongoing. All the patients are in isolation at home or in a hospital, she said.

“With these new cases, we are experiencing more spread in our community,” Ezike said.

