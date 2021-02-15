Another Illinois county moves to censure Rep. Kinzinger over impeachment vote. Here's where.

"They just felt that his vote on the impeachment was not in keeping with what the people of the GOP wanted," Behrends said. "They've been disappointed over the years, and so this was just one more thing. They felt it was necessary to make their opinion known."

Behrends said he sent a copy of the censure to Kinzinger's office but has not received a response.

Kinzinger's team released the following statement Monday:

"While representing the hardworking constituents of Iroquois County, Congressman Kinzinger has delivered for them again and again. He delivered by supporting policies that led to Iroquois County constituents keeping more of their hard-earned money. He delivered by supporting policies that benefited the agriculture community and the family farms. Kinzinger delivered by ensuring much-needed broadband was brought to Iroquois County, and perhaps most importantly, Congressman Kinzinger prevented Iroquois Memorial Hospital from closure during a pandemic.

"Congressman Kinzinger has reliably served Iroquois County and delivered real results for his constituents. Some — not all — members of the ICRCC believe blind loyalty to one man is how best to represent the interests of Iroquois County constituents. And Congressman Kinzinger does not agree with that method."