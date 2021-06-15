Audio captures Bloomington council talking public relations strategy in Metro Zone termination

BLOOMINGTON — Former Mayor Tari Renner asked what Bloomington could do to get ahead of Normal's talking points.

Former Ward 7 Ald. Scott Black warned that Normal is "going to be savaging us across the board."

Former Ward 1 Ald. Kevin Lower thought "public relations is probably more expensive in dollar value than the fight."

Former Ward 9 Ald. Jim Fruin said he thought a wedge would be driven between the Twin Cities.

Despite citing "probable litigation" as the reason for meeting behind closed doors for one hour and 21 minutes on Feb. 20, 2017, and ignoring calls by the city's top attorney to not discuss public relations components, members of the Bloomington City Council expressed as much concern over how the public would perceive terminating the Metro Zone agreement with Normal as over the legal implications that would come with the decision itself.

That situation — ruled a violation of the Open Meetings Act by a Springfield-based appellate court in April — was confirmed during a review of minutes and audio recordings from the closed session, requested by The Pantagraph through the Freedom of Information Act but released voluntarily by the city on Tuesday.

The Pantagraph has also obtained and reviewed minutes and audio recordings from three other council executive sessions, spanning late 2016 to early 2017, that included discussions around the future of the Metro Zone, a 30-year-old tax sharing agreement with Normal.

The dates of the other sessions are: Oct. 24, 2016; Nov. 14, 2016 and Feb. 13, 2017. The recording from October was previously destroyed "as part of an authorized destruction," according to a statement issued Tuesday by the city.

Together, the documents and recordings tell a similar story: elected officials continued to use the cover of OMA to discuss policy moves and express concern behind closed doors over how to navigate potential public and political side effects that would come with disrupting the status quo with Normal.

They provide for the first time the most comprehensive look at how the city council came to its decision to kill the deal with the town.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason, who joined the city in 2018, said in a statement on Tuesday that the period was "a difficult time between the two communities, and I have made it a priority since joining the City to strengthen our partnership."

He noted that the city has had a "complete turnover" in the council chambers, mayor's office and other parts of City Hall since the agreement was terminated.

"Accordingly, while we respect the decisions of our predecessors, we likewise look forward to the possibilities of the future, including the many new endeavors and intergovernmental cooperation that lies ahead with the Town," Gleason said.

But that decision had already been made more than four months earlier on Oct. 24, when the council after a 59-minute closed session "provided a consensus to adopt a resolution to terminate the Metro Zone agreement," according to minutes from the meeting.

That session was first held because of a reported threat made by Normal Mayor Chris Koos to Renner that the town would sue the city if the agreement was nixed.

While the litigation scenario and how best to avoid it guided the conversation, so too did anxiety over political and public perceptions.

Former Ward 5 Ald. Joni Painter said "it is not a good idea to drag this out." Painter, who left the council this April, declined to comment further on Tuesday.

Fruin, according to the minutes, "expressed concern with any pending litigation that arises that would paint the City in an adversarial relationship."

The city, he said, "would need to present a strong media message."

Fruin could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

The next discussion about the Metro Zone, held on Nov. 14, lasted 27 minutes.

It was called to discuss "probable litigation," but featured at least five moments when officials advocated for keeping in-mind the public consequences of ending the deal.

Most of those moments were spearheaded by Renner, who at one point warned council members to "just be prepared, you will, you might receive some blowback."

Later during a discussion over how to publicly defend language in a letter that would be sent to former Normal city manger Mark Peterson, Renner told council members to stick to a set of common talking points.

He also ad-libbed a statement that former communications manager Nora Dukowitz could craft.

"PR is on our side," Renner said. "The PR in the long term is on our side, I'm just concerned about the PR on the short term."

Reached by phone Tuesday, Renner acknowledged to The Pantagraph that the discussions "weren't pretty" and that "sometimes council's discussion does go off into several directions."

He also said that "nobody in City Hall was trying to hide anything."

"I think we were cautious, but in the heat of the moment of a really intense, political decision that concerned litigation, I understand why we did what we did then," said Renner, whose second term ended in April.

The next meeting was on Feb. 13, again held behind closed doors to weigh "probable litigation."

The one-hour-and-11-minute conversation featured comments on how best to terminate the agreement without causing long-term rifts between the two municipalities or precluding them from future negotiations about economic collaboration.

Also sprinkled in were calls to consider how the public might perceive Bloomington's decision to detach itself from Normal.

Black said that he was already seeing some of those perceptions in the weeks following the October and November closed-door meetings.

"It's felt like a bad reality show of mean girls where Normal is out there telling their narrative very loudly with a lot of bias," Black said, eliciting laughter from the other council members.

"They're framing us up as the city of Bloomington — the bad intergovernmental partner the big bad whatever."

Recommendations to not discuss a public relations strategy did not come until a Feb. 20, 2017, meeting, when Bloomington City Attorney Jeff Jurgens interrupted Renner after he suggested the city consider a joint resolution to force Normal's hand in taking a public stance about the agreement.

"I'm talking about a bow to win the battle of public opinion," Renner said.

"Probably we ought to stay clear of kind of the PR aspect of it in (closed session)," Jurgens said.

Renner replied that were the city to maintain control in framing the rhetoric around the conflict, Normal might be less likely to pursue litigation.

The exchange came after Black already said he was concerned about how Normal was going to craft the public conversation around Bloomington's decision to terminate the agreement.

"They are going to be savaging us across the board," said Black, who left the council in 2020 and had no comment on Tuesday.

Jurgens during the Feb. 20 meeting on multiple occasions told the council any mention of political fallout should be done in public.

He also said he thought the chance of a lawsuit was real because of threats from town officials, that the town had hired outside counsel and because at least $1 million annually was in play.

"Both communities see this as real money. Either (community) would be doing their taxpayers a disservice if they didn't take a good hard look at it and see what they are legally entitled to," Jurgens said.

Even still, Lower said that public perception would cost more money.

“That PR issue is probably more expensive in dollar value than the fight,” Lower said. “The way the press is going to play this and the way the town is going to play this is more expensive.”

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

