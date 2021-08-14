Aurora mayor calls for review of city's 2020 census results after numbers show population drop

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin is calling for a review of the 2020 decennial census count for Aurora released on Thursday.

Irvin made the call after the new count showed Aurora has lost 17,215 people in the past 10 years, bringing the total population to 180,542 people, down from 197,757 in 2010.

In a statement made Friday afternoon, Irvin said the release of those numbers by the U.S. Census Bureau has "brought many questions, anomalies, and surprises, particularly a drastically low population count for Aurora."

"While Aurora remains the second-largest city in Illinois by tens of thousands of people, a supposed reduction of 17,000 people over the last decade is questionable at best," he said.

Irvin is requesting a review of the results through the federal 2020 Census Count Question Resolution Program. The mayor added that, if necessary, the city would "enact a special census count request when appropriate."

"With the significant impact the census has on federal funding and local, state and federal redistricting, there's too much at stake if we don't," he said.

Throughout 2020, while battling a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Aurora officials pushed to get people to answer the Census Bureau, both in questionnaires mailed to their homes, or to counters going door to door.

Officials pointed out that each person living in the city that is uncounted would cost the city about $1,800 in lost gas, sales and income taxes from the state. Those are all collected by the state and doled out to local jurisdictions based on population.

Certain federal funds also are given out based on local population figures.

Quick math shows that using that number with a 17,215 loss for the city would cost the city about $31 million a year in taxes, or $310 million over 10 years.

City officials worried throughout 2020 about a serious undercount taking place during a pandemic that featured a long-term lockdown of people in their homes.

There also was a change during the year of the final counting date, as well as an issue of whether a question about citizenship would be included in the census questionnaire.

Irvin said in particular that citizenship question, even though it ended up not being included on any questionnaire, "only stoked more fear and hesitancy to comply in impacted communities."

Irvin said the concern about an undercount or miscount "is growing locally and nationally."

"We will do our part in Aurora to do a deeper dive into the numbers compared to our most recent data collection and growth patterns over the past decade," he said.

Irvin said if the city had truly lost as many as 17,000 people — which is the equivalent of an entire ward — the city would have noticed it.

He said it would have shown up in the things the city keeps track of, such as housing stock, traffic counts, water usage and many other data points.

Alex Alexandrou, the city's chief management officer, also said "this doesn't make sense."

"We would have seen a drop in services, and we're not seeing it," he said.

Aurora did hold on to its distinction as the second-largest city in Illinois. According to the U.S. Census Bureau Quick Facts numbers, the largest cities in Illinois are: Chicago, 2,746,388; Aurora, 180,542; Joliet, 150,362; Naperville, 149,540; and Rockford, 148,655.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0