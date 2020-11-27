Beard not seeking recount in McLean County Board race loss to Laymon

When new county board members are seated in December, there will be 11 Republican members and nine Democratic members. The current makeup of the board is 13 Republicans and seven Democrats.

While the election was Nov. 3, the race wasn't called until after the canvass on Nov. 17. As of Nov. 4, Beard was leading Laymon, 4,053 votes to 4,042, with 350 for Kaeb.

But 29 mail-in ballots, postmarked by Nov. 3, arrived by the Nov. 17 deadline, with 23 of them for Laymon, four for Beard and two for Kaeb. That made the final result 4,065 votes for Laymon, 4,057 for Beard and 352 for Kaeb.

Beard said on Nov. 17, "While I am disappointed with the numbers that came in today, I am grateful for the incredible voter turnout and that all of the candidates ran a positive race."

