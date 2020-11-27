Beard not seeking recount in McLean County Board race loss to Laymon

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County Board member who narrowly lost a bid for a second term has decided against seeking a recount.
Jacob Beard, a Republican representing county board District 7, told The Pantagraph on Friday that he would not contest the election results.
A canvass on Nov. 17 concluded that Democratic challenger Val Laymon received 4,065 votes, Beard received 4,057 votes and Libertarian Darin George Kaeb received 352 votes.
Losing candidates may request a recount if they receive at least 95% of the vote of the winning candidate. Beard said on Nov. 17 that he needed time to determine his next steps.
But on Friday, Beard said he would not challenge the results and had informed Laymon.
"I received a call from Jacob last Saturday, letting me know he would not seek a recount and offering his congratulations," Laymon said Friday. "I'd like to thank Jacob for his years of service to our community. I'm certainly excited to have the opportunity to serve McLean County while representing District 7."
District 7 covers part of the east side of Bloomington.
When new county board members are seated in December, there will be 11 Republican members and nine Democratic members. The current makeup of the board is 13 Republicans and seven Democrats.
While the election was Nov. 3, the race wasn't called until after the canvass on Nov. 17. As of Nov. 4, Beard was leading Laymon, 4,053 votes to 4,042, with 350 for Kaeb.
But 29 mail-in ballots, postmarked by Nov. 3, arrived by the Nov. 17 deadline, with 23 of them for Laymon, four for Beard and two for Kaeb. That made the final result 4,065 votes for Laymon, 4,057 for Beard and 352 for Kaeb.
Beard said on Nov. 17, "While I am disappointed with the numbers that came in today, I am grateful for the incredible voter turnout and that all of the candidates ran a positive race."
