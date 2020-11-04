BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Senate Republican Caucus will be getting a new leader and its current leader, Bill Brady of Bloomington, might be preparing another run for higher office.

In a memo sent Tuesday morning to Republican caucus members, Brady said he would not seek re-election as Senate minority leader, a post he has held since 2017.

In his announcement, Brady said, “When I was elected leader, I said I would not pursue any other elective office during my leadership of the caucus. While my decision not to seek re-election as Senate Republican leader may close this chapter, it by no means is the final word on my desire to serve our state and tackle those challenges.”

That is leading to speculation that Brady may make another run for governor. He was not available for comment early Tuesday afternoon.

Brady was the Republican candidate for governor in 2010, losing to Democrat Pat Quinn. He lost Republican primary races for governor in 2006 and 2014. He has served in the Illinois Senate since 2002. Prior to that, he was a state representative from 1993 to 2001.

This story will be updated.

