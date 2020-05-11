Bloomington adds crews for bulk, brush waste collection

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — The city of Bloomington has added collection crews and a knuckleboom operator to its schedule for picking up brush and bulk waste.

Crew sizes previously were tightened to protect workers during the pandemic, but resulted in slower collection times. The additional workers will continue to follow social distancing, to sanitize equipment and vehicles.

With the change, the city shared new schedules for pickup this week:

May 12-13: South Center Street to Bunn Street; Robinson and Lafayette streets to East Empire Street

May 14: Sunnyside; Pepper Ridge /Fox Creek areas; Heartland Hills

May 15: Illinois Wesleyan area; Division Street west of Main Street; Forty Acres; ark Place

Bulk and brush waste also may be taken to the Citizen Convenience Center, 402 S. East St., which is open from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays.

