Bloomington car seat 'mountain' to be cleared; company to pay $37,900 in fines

BLOOMINGTON — A property owner has agreed to clean up by Aug. 15 thousands of used child safety seats that remain sprawled across what city officials called an "illegal junk yard" in southeast Bloomington and pay $37,900 in fines.

The plea agreement reached between the city of Bloomington and Bell International Company LLC averted a trial that was to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the city's Administrative Court before hearing officer Steve Mahrt.

The property off of Indianapolis Street between East Bell Street and Croxton Avenue was one of three nationwide depository sites for seats collected last year through a nationwide recycling promotion by Walmart and TerraCycle; anyone who turned in an old seat received a $30 gift card. Walmart said it collected nearly 1 million car seats within five days.

Bell planned to have an affiliated firm, Akshar Plastic Inc., 1007 E. Bell St., strip the seats and recycle the metal, fabric and plastic, according to the company's attorney, Joe Dehn.

This story will be updated.