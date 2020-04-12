Bloomington City Council to amend COVID-19 emergency ordinance

Council members also will vote on buying up to $1.4 million in Neptune water meters and related accessories from Ferguson Enterprises.

City staff said the meters are part of the annual replacement program.

Also on the agenda is the approval of a $1.3 million contract with Era Valdivia Contractors for the rehabilitation of the Hamilton Road elevated water tank. In September 2018, Farnsworth Group Inc. inspected the tank and reported it needed significant repairs.

The tank, at 1909 E. Hamilton Road, was constructed in 1996 and holds up to 2 million gallons of water for potable water, fire protection, irrigation systems and other uses. The top entry hatch is corroded, which could allow rainwater and debris to enter the tank and contaminate water.

Other parts of the tank are significantly corroded and deteriorating.

Officials said delaying the project could impact the system's operation and water quality.

In addition to the amendment, council members will hear several resolutions, contracts and proposed purchases, including:

Purchasing an $86,346 2020 Ford F-150 with a salt spreader and snow plow from Mangold Ford of Eureka.

Approve a $125,000 contract with PDC Laboratories Inc. for water laboratory services for fiscal year 2021.

Consider a resolution to commit financial support and administration of funds to construct Hamilton Road, Bunn Street to Commerce Parkway, East-West Gap Project with a 2020 BUILD Transportation Discretionary Grant.

Consider a resolution authorizing renewal of a joint agreement with the town of Normal and the Ecology Action Center for an energy efficiency program.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.