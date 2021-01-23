Bloomington City Council to get first looks at next year's budget

The city's general fund, which is used to pay for most operating expenses and under current projections is 44% of the total budget, might decrease 1.08% from $110.2 million to $109 million.

"We are not having to materially adjust our operating expenditures, given we were starting from a fairly positive position prior to COVID," Rathbun wrote.

During the height of the coronavirus, however, the city witnessed dramatic drop-offs in revenue, as state-issued mitigations closed bars and restaurants, paused video gaming and ordered people to stay home.

When virus mitigations were first issued, staff originally anticipated deficits in the city's general fund to start at $5.1 million and grow by about $2 million for each month they remained in effect.

A $8.5 million deficit in the general fund's reserves was recorded in July, Rathbun wrote.

But the city was able to fill the gap with $3.8 million by pausing spending on major projects and equipment, leaving only a $4.7 million hole.

With $3.2 million in funding from the state's Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency (or Local CURE) Support Program, the hole was largely patched.