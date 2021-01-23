Bloomington City Council to get first looks at next year's budget

BLOOMINGTON – City budgeteers are set to introduce Monday an initial outline of the next fiscal year's budget, one that will likely bear scars of the coronavirus pandemic but could also feature a 4.25% increase in spending.
Finance department director Scott Rathbun will brief the Bloomington City Council at its Monday meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. and will be available at cityblm.org/live.
In an email sent Friday to The Pantagraph, Rathbun wrote that as of now, the budget for the new fiscal year that begins May 1 comes in around $245 million.
If that figure holds, it would represent a $15 million boost from the $230.3 million budget for fiscal year 2021 the city council unanimously adopted in April.
Driving most of the increase, Rathbun wrote, is more than $13 million in planned capital and infrastructure projects, like the $10 million O'Neil Pool and Park project and improvements covered in the water fund.
The city's general fund, which is used to pay for most operating expenses and under current projections is 44% of the total budget, might decrease 1.08% from $110.2 million to $109 million.
"We are not having to materially adjust our operating expenditures, given we were starting from a fairly positive position prior to COVID," Rathbun wrote.
During the height of the coronavirus, however, the city witnessed dramatic drop-offs in revenue, as state-issued mitigations closed bars and restaurants, paused video gaming and ordered people to stay home.
When virus mitigations were first issued, staff originally anticipated deficits in the city's general fund to start at $5.1 million and grow by about $2 million for each month they remained in effect.
A $8.5 million deficit in the general fund's reserves was recorded in July, Rathbun wrote.
But the city was able to fill the gap with $3.8 million by pausing spending on major projects and equipment, leaving only a $4.7 million hole.
With $3.2 million in funding from the state's Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency (or Local CURE) Support Program, the hole was largely patched.
"Therefore, we are forecasting no material impact to our reserves at this point," Rathbun wrote.
The hiatus in projects also means the city has leftover fiscal 2021 cash in its capital improvement fund, which it can use toward fiscal 2022 projects.
Even still, Rathbun wrote the city ultimately expects to see a loss of $3 million in revenue at the start of fiscal 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
More details on the upcoming budget will likely be released in the coming weeks, as the council works toward its April deadline.
Council is also expected to vote on a series of spending and zoning resolutions. They include:
- The $176,876 purchase of a Komatsu WA200-8 Wheel Loader from Peoria-based Roland Machinery, for the public works department's solid waste division.
- An additional $110,400 study by Donohue & Associates, Inc. to determine the location of a new water pump station to replace the outdated Division Street and Enterprise Pump Stations. Council previously approved a $191,800 contract for a conceptual design report on the new station.
- A 3-year agreement with Republic Services of Bloomington to provide household waste collection at Lake Bloomington starting May 1, at $12.50 per tenant, with a 3.5% increase per year.
- An ordinance approving the Harvest Pointe Subdivision Amended Preliminary Plan for 14 acres north of Route 9 and east of Towanda Barnes Road, in Ward 3.
- An ordinance changing 6.06 acres in the Ward 3 Hawthorne Commercial Subdivision from B-1 General Commercial District to R-2 Mixed Residence District and R-3A Multiple-Family Residence District.