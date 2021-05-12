Bloomington city facilities may reopen June 1

The latter change, Gleason told the Bloomington City Council on Monday, means city leaders are weighing how city staff can return to the facilities, work from home or follow a hybrid workplace model.

“We’re looking internally, what do we do with these city facilities and thinking about reopening all city facilities the first or the second of June,” Gleason said. “What does that return to look like once we do get the green light? We’ll probably implement far more city staff returning to work at 60% capacity.”

Gleason added that capacity limits under of the bridge phase don’t include people who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks.

Deputy city manager Billy Tyus in an February email to The Pantagraph said Bloomington does not require its employees to report their vaccination status to the city.

Normal’s public facilities reopened to the public when the stay at home ordered ended last June.

The Children’s Discovery was closed to the public and reopened for members only on May 1. The museum will reopen to the public on Memorial Day weekend.

— Timothy Eggert and Sierra Henry

