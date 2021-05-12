 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington city facilities may reopen June 1
0 comments

Bloomington city facilities may reopen June 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington city facilities may open June 1 or 2 under the statewide transition to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan, City Manager Tim Gleason said this week.

Illinois’ month-long “bridge phase” goes into effect on Friday, after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the move last week. Short of any reversal of current trends, a full statewide reopening will begin on June 11.

Gleason at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 signed an order shuttering to the public a range of city facilities, including City Hall and the city’s portion of the Government Center. Many of those locations, including Miller Park Zoo, have partially reopened under previous phases of the Restore Illinois Plan.

Under the bridge phase — a half-step between the current mitigations of Phase 4 and virtually returning to normal of Phase 5 — some capacity limits are loosened for certain spaces. Restaurants can increase from 25 to 30%, while offices and meetings and conferences can increase from 50 to 60% capacity.

Watch now: McLean County virus update for Wednesday

The latter change, Gleason told the Bloomington City Council on Monday, means city leaders are weighing how city staff can return to the facilities, work from home or follow a hybrid workplace model.

“We’re looking internally, what do we do with these city facilities and thinking about reopening all city facilities the first or the second of June,” Gleason said. “What does that return to look like once we do get the green light? We’ll probably implement far more city staff returning to work at 60% capacity.”

Gleason added that capacity limits under of the bridge phase don’t include people who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks.

Deputy city manager Billy Tyus in an February email to The Pantagraph said Bloomington does not require its employees to report their vaccination status to the city.

Normal’s public facilities reopened to the public when the stay at home ordered ended last June.

The Children’s Discovery was closed to the public and reopened for members only on May 1. The museum will reopen to the public on Memorial Day weekend. 

— Timothy Eggert and Sierra Henry  

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News