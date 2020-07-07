Bloomington City Hall, council meetings to move to county government center

BLOOMINGTON — Officials plan to move some city offices and council meetings to the McLean County Government Center by the end of the year, but there are still some hurdles that need to be cleared first.
"The idea of having City Hall in that government center just makes sense for a number of reasons," said City Manager Tim Gleason.
He sees the new location as supplying not only ample office space for city staff working in cramped spaces at City Hall, 109 E. Grove St., but also providing residents with the convenience of a one-stop city service center, greater efficiency with county offices also at that location and greater connectivity to the city's downtown.
Gleason and Mayor Tari Renner said the City Council is on board with the move.
"It's an administration decision, but the council has been aware of this for the better part of the last year," Renner said.
City administration offices, including those of the mayor, city manager and deputy city manager, would move to the government center's fourth floor. The City Council will meet in the same chambers used by the McLean County Board.
The City Clerk's office will move to the street-level space now occupied by the city's parks office in the government center, and a customer care center will be created at the large counter that currently exists there.
"If a Bloomington resident needs to come in and sign up for a parks program or pay a water bill or needs a liquor license or start the process for a building permit, it all starts at that counter," Gleason said.
"We have $1.5 million set aside for this, but we're juggling so many different things," Gleason said. "We're waiting to understand fully what the COVID-19 impacts are ... because (the money) we budgeted for this move we've also put on the list (of expenditures) that we could quickly stop to cover any shortfall from the COVID impacts on our Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
Another factor, Gleason said, is Connect Transit's study of possibilities for a new downtown Bloomington bus transfer center it intends to build.
"Of the sites that they have identified as possibilities, one is City Hall," he said. "If that was demolished and turned into a transfer station, it is in close proximity to the Bloomington Police Department, the McLean County Law & Justice Center and the library, which studies show are high usage areas for people who typically ride the bus."
But the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back Connect Transit's study of site possibilities, "which pushes back my plan to flip flop City Hall into the government center, and the public works, engineering and parks staff (that now occupy space at the government center) moving back to City Hall. We are on hold. We're waiting to hear from Connect Transit.
"Here's something else that that we learned amidst COVID: that we can work effectively at home," said Gleason. "Not a large number, but a number of city employees are able to effectively work from home, so that reduces the type of office space that we need at some of these facilities."
Shortly after Gleason was hired as city manager two years ago, he had the city stop its purchase of the McBarnes Building to ease its need for more office space. The building at 201 E. Grove St. is near City Hall and currently houses the United Way of McLean County and the PATH Crisis Center.
"I walked away from that knowing that we had more space potential in the space that we rent and co-occupy with the county at the government center that's truly owned by the Public Building Commission," he said.
"There might be a remodeling cost, furniture upgrades, IT (information technology) upgrades or other things that we might need to improve, but all of that is far less than buying new or remodeling something old through a purchase," said Gleason, who described the cost savings as "potentially millions."
"We've got the Lincoln parking garage right across from the government center. There also is ample street-level parking nearby."
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.