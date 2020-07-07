Bloomington City Hall, council meetings to move to county government center

But the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back Connect Transit's study of site possibilities, "which pushes back my plan to flip flop City Hall into the government center, and the public works, engineering and parks staff (that now occupy space at the government center) moving back to City Hall. We are on hold. We're waiting to hear from Connect Transit.

"Here's something else that that we learned amidst COVID: that we can work effectively at home," said Gleason. "Not a large number, but a number of city employees are able to effectively work from home, so that reduces the type of office space that we need at some of these facilities."

Shortly after Gleason was hired as city manager two years ago, he had the city stop its purchase of the McBarnes Building to ease its need for more office space. The building at 201 E. Grove St. is near City Hall and currently houses the United Way of McLean County and the PATH Crisis Center.

"I walked away from that knowing that we had more space potential in the space that we rent and co-occupy with the county at the government center that's truly owned by the Public Building Commission," he said.