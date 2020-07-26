Bloomington considers funding for new Miller Park zoo monkey exhibit

In other business, council members will also consider using $500,000 in state motor fuel tax funds to pay for part of the $1.3 million that is budgeted for street lighting electrical energy and rental charges for the 2021 fiscal year. The rest of the money, which is paid to Ameren Illinois and Corn Belt Energy, would come out of the city’s general fund.

The purchase of a 2020 Ford F250 with a snowplow for the Bloomington Police Department is also up for consideration. The city could purchase the vehicle from the Frankfort company Currie Motors for $37,067.

Officials said buying the vehicle through the Northwest Municipal Suburban Purchasing Contract saves the city $1,918 when compared to the bid that was received through the bidding process, according to a city memo. The council previously rejected a bid from Bob Ridings Ford in Taylorville.