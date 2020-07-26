Bloomington considers funding for new Miller Park zoo monkey exhibit

BLOOMINGTON — City council members on Monday will consider a contract to build a new exhibit for De Brazza's monkeys at Miller Park Zoo.
The council will consider a bid of $507,400 to build the long-planned exhibit containing a breeding pair of the monkeys and a duiker antelope, according to city documents. It would include a holding building with separate rooms for each species and a netted enclosure for a common outdoor living space, and would be built just north of the existing penguin exhibit.
De Brazza's monkeys, distinctive for their long white beards and an orange crescent on their foreheads, are native to Central Africa. Their addition to the zoo has long been part of its master plan.
Their exhibit would be constructed by Diamond Design & Construction of Bloomington, one of two local companies among the five bidders.
The exhibit is fully funded by a $700,000 state grant that was reinstated in July 2019. It had been awarded in 2014 and frozen by former Gov. Bruce Rauner, but was included in the state's current spending plan under Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Previously, $100,000 of the grant was spent on an expansion of the zoo's parking lot and $92,600 was awarded to Shive Hattery, Inc. Architecture and Engineering to design the monkey exhibit.
In other business, the council will consider approving a roughly $74,000 settlement with a resident whose home was damage by sewage backup. The damage to the home on Brookridge Court after the city water department hit a sewer service line while working on a water main break, according to city documents.
The $73,690.91 settlement would cover the costs for reconstruction, cleanup and replacing a furnace and the resident’s personal property.
The council also could vote on the issues discussed during a recent committee of the whole meeting, including a $172 million plan to improve the city’s water system over 20 years. It will also consider whether to ask city staff to draft an ordinance making Juneteenth a city holiday, which council members would consider at a future meeting.
In other business, council members will also consider using $500,000 in state motor fuel tax funds to pay for part of the $1.3 million that is budgeted for street lighting electrical energy and rental charges for the 2021 fiscal year. The rest of the money, which is paid to Ameren Illinois and Corn Belt Energy, would come out of the city’s general fund.
The purchase of a 2020 Ford F250 with a snowplow for the Bloomington Police Department is also up for consideration. The city could purchase the vehicle from the Frankfort company Currie Motors for $37,067.
Officials said buying the vehicle through the Northwest Municipal Suburban Purchasing Contract saves the city $1,918 when compared to the bid that was received through the bidding process, according to a city memo. The council previously rejected a bid from Bob Ridings Ford in Taylorville.
The meeting on Monday will be held via Zoom and streamed live on the city's YouTube channel. Those wishing to participate in public comment can register to speak on the city's website or can email publiccomment@cityblm.org.
