Bloomington could save $559,000 in bond refinancing; will again discuss Welcoming City Ordinance

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington could save $559,000 on a sliver of its outstanding debt if city leaders Monday agree to refinance and combine two bonds into a single $3.6 million bond.
Bloomington was issued a $2.84 million general obligation bond in 2009 to refinance the final payment on a 1996 general obligation bond and the second-to-last payment on a 2001 general obligation bond.
The 2001 bond was first issued to refund a portion of bonds issued in 1989, 1995 and 1996. The 1996 bond was first issued to build the police station and a city parking facility.
Bloomington was also issued a $970,000 general obligation note in 2018 to purchase several commercial real estate lots surrounding the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts to expand public parking.
The city still owes $770,000 on the 2018 note.
As of now, interest rates on the 2009 bond range from 4.125% to 4.25%, while interest rates on the 2018 note range from 2.17% to 3.24%.
The 2009 bond must be paid in full by June 2027, while the 2018 note must be paid in full by June 2028.
The new $3,639,000 bond would be refinanced at an interest rate ranging from 0.29% to 0.69%, with an average rate of 0.57%, according to a city memo. It would also be paid in full by June 2027.
City finance Director Scott Rathbun in an email said the city was able to secure lower interest rates on the debt by capitalizing on favorable lending conditions.
"Rates were down prior to the pandemic compared to the rates on the original debt, but part of the COVID Federal monetary policy has been to keep rates very low," Rathbun said.
Rathbun also said the city's "strong double A" bond credit rating meant it was easier for the city to refinance the debt at a lower rate.
The city's current general obligation bond debt is over $57 million, and is scheduled to be paid in full by fiscal year 2036.
More discussion of Welcoming City Ordinance
The Bloomington City Council on Monday will also continue to sort out the details of the evolving Welcoming City Ordinance.
Members on Jan. 19 narrowly voted 5 to 4 in favor of having city staff draft an ordinance for discussion at a future meeting. Mayor Tari Renner also advocated for passing the ordinance in his state of the city address.
Council materials released Thursday do not include a draft ordinance. A city memo attached to the agenda item asks Council to "provide direction" on the ordinance.
Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo, who's sponsoring the ordinance, confirmed it will not be called for a formal vote on Monday.
She proposed the ordinance one week after the council on Jan. 11 unanimously approved joining the Welcoming Network, a nonprofit organization that works with city leaders to create an inclusive, welcoming place for immigrants.
Carrillo's ordinance goes beyond the Illinois Trust Act, which provides basic protections for undocumented residents, by seeking to ban five actions and mandate three practices, unless they are required under state or federal law.
Among the suggested limits are prohibiting the city from using "municipal resources for any immigration enforcement activity." Among the suggested requirements are instructing city police officers to "consider the risk of deportation when exercising discretion to arrest individuals."
The loudest critic of the ordinance, Ward 2 Ald. Donna Boelen, has said she would vote against future discussion of Carrillo's ordinance. Boelen led the effort to join the Welcoming Network Initiative.
“These itemized demands can be handled through the Welcoming (Network) America process,” she said last month. “This ordinance is not welcoming. It is about protecting undocumented residents. Welcoming America also does that.”
Opposition to the ordinance in January also came from Ward 3 Ald. Mboka Mwilambwe, Ward 5 Ald. Joni Painter and Ward 9 Ald. Kim Bray.
All three members were part of a group of five council members who in February 2017 asked then-City Manager Steve Rasmussen to pull a proposed Welcoming Cities ordinance from the meeting agenda.
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert