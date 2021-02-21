Bloomington could save $559,000 in bond refinancing; will again discuss Welcoming City Ordinance

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington could save $559,000 on a sliver of its outstanding debt if city leaders Monday agree to refinance and combine two bonds into a single $3.6 million bond.

Bloomington was issued a $2.84 million general obligation bond in 2009 to refinance the final payment on a 1996 general obligation bond and the second-to-last payment on a 2001 general obligation bond.

The 2001 bond was first issued to refund a portion of bonds issued in 1989, 1995 and 1996. The 1996 bond was first issued to build the police station and a city parking facility.

Bloomington was also issued a $970,000 general obligation note in 2018 to purchase several commercial real estate lots surrounding the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts to expand public parking.

The city still owes $770,000 on the 2018 note.

As of now, interest rates on the 2009 bond range from 4.125% to 4.25%, while interest rates on the 2018 note range from 2.17% to 3.24%.

The 2009 bond must be paid in full by June 2027, while the 2018 note must be paid in full by June 2028.