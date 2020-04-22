Bloomington council adopts $230.3 million budget, eyes cuts if recession swells deficit

BLOOMINGTON — Depending on when the state-mandated shelter-in-place order is lifted, the city's general fund could see deficits of $5 million to $10 million between May 1 and July 1.
With that backdrop, the City Council, during a 40-minute special meeting Wednesday night, unanimously adopted a record-setting $230.3 million budget for the new fiscal year that begins May 1.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen urged the community not to panic.
"Just because we're passing this budget that looks large, has a lot of items listed that we hope we can accomplish, this budget is open to amendment," she said.
"If the money is not coming in, we're not going to be able to do a lot of things that are listed in here," she added. "So I don't want you to think we are blindly going ahead and passing a $230 million budget. We may end up at a third of that. So just be calm and know that we have an eye on the budget."
City Manager Tim Gleason said his recommendation was to pass the fiscal 2021 budget proposed before the pandemic hit and be prepared to make adjustments to address financial impacts as they occur.
The proposed budget is a 1.2 percent, or $2.8 million, increase from the current budget of $227.5 million. The city's general fund, which is 48 percent of the total budget and is used to pay for most operating expenses, was proposed to increase 1.1 percent, from $109.1 million to $110.2 million. About 51.2 percent, or $56.4 million, of the general fund is used for public safety.
The fiscal 2021 spending plan includes $41 million in capital improvements, up from $40.1 million this fiscal year. They include $16 million in water and sewer infrastructure projects, and $21 million in street-related projects, including larger road projects to be funded with $12.6 million in state motor fuel tax funds the city received.
"As we highlighted Monday night, we're holding back on some of those," city Finance Director Scott Rathbun said.
The state-mandated shelter-in-place order and related closure of nonessential local businesses are causing "a material reduction" in the city's revenue, said Rathbun at Monday's council meeting.
Staff is estimating the following reductions during the shutdown: 75 percent in motor fuel tax revenue, 90 percent in hotel/motel tax revenue, 50 percent in sales taxes, 100 percent in video gaming and a 100 percent loss from the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts and Grossinger Motors Arena, he said.
As a result, deficits in the city's general fund are anticipated to start at $5.1 million if that order is lifted May 1 and grow about $2 million for each month the shelter-in-place order remains in effect. Those calculations also included the recession's projected ongoing residual reductions in economic activity.
To counter the possible $5.1 million estimated general fund deficit, the staff identified several projects that could be cut or delayed, managed savings in commodities and other contractual obligations, and use of $1.2 million from the general fund's cash reserves.
There also could be other savings from cutting asphalt and concrete bids for work that is to be done this fall, said Rathbun.
The city anticipates ending this fiscal year with general fund reserves of $20.2 million, said Rathbun.
Adjourning the meeting took more than 10 minutes after council members Kim Bray of Ward 9 and Jenn Carrillo of Ward 6 got into an argument over Bray's motion to adjourn before Ward 8 Alderman Jeff Crabill could comment.
After Bray's motion to adjourn was defeated by a 5-4 vote, Crabill said he just wanted to remind residents to complete the 2020 census.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
