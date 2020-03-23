Bloomington council cancels meeting after technical glitch; emergency declaration on agenda; financial aid to people in need discussed

BLOOMINGTON — Plans to approve an ordinance granting emergency authority to Bloomington city officials were delayed Monday when the City Council meeting was canceled because of technical problems.
Eight of the nine council members were participating by telephone rather than in person, but they had trouble communicating.
"This is our first attempt to do this," said Mayor Tari Renner. "It sounded like they were having difficulties hearing and echos. We will work out the difficulties."
"Due to the crucial content of this meeting, we felt it best to cancel and postpone until we can resolve these technical issues," said City Manager Tim Gleason in an email announcing the meeting's cancellation.
A date for rescheduling the meeting hasn't been decided, "but I don't think we want to wait a total week," said Gleason, who was present in person for the meeting at City Hall. "We'll try to turn something around for this Thursday or Friday."
The emergency ordinance also would suspend utility shutoffs or accrual of interest or late fees and allow flexible payments of utility bills, food and beverage tax payments and some fines. It also would allow curbside pickup and delivery of liquor by restaurants and bars.
The Mayor signed a 48-hour emergency order on Friday to allow for package, curbside, and delivery of alcohol for off-premise consumption by restaurants and taverns. Because the ordinance was not passed, he signed an 48-hour extension Monday.
Renner and Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen were present while the others tried to participate via telephone.
The technical difficulties were detected during the City of Bloomington Township meeting that preceded the slated council meeting. Council members also act as township trustees.
Council members said it was difficult to hear participants and for the participants to hear each other.
"It's painful," said Ward 7 Alderman Scott Black.
The trustees were trying to question Township Supervisor Deb Skillrud about whether her agency was seeing more people requesting emergency assistance because of COVID-19.
A couple of people came in Monday, but until they complete applications, Skillrud said she did not know what their specific needs were.
If the City Council were to approve emergency funds for people in need impacted by COVID-19, Ward 9 Alderwoman Kim Bray wanted to know whether the township would be able to distribute that money.
In Illinois, townships also may give emergency assistance in life-threatening situations or to help someone become self-sufficient. However, people already receiving monthly general assistance from the township cannot also get emergency assistance. A person can get emergency assistance only one time per year.
"I think there are populations of individuals who we are unable to serve based on those (township) guidelines," said Skillrud. "But we are very readily available and we want to serve populations beyond the township's qualifications."