Bloomington council cancels meeting after technical glitch; emergency declaration was on agenda

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council meeting Monday night was canceled after technical difficulties arose with eight of the nine council members participating by telephone rather than in person.

"This is our first attempt to do this," said Mayor Tari Renner. "It sounded like they were having difficulties hearing and echos. We will work out to the difficulties."

The council was expected to approve an emergency ordinance granting the city's top officials more authority to act more quickly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman in McLean County.

A date for rescheduling the meeting hasn't been decided, "but I don't think we want to wait a total week," said City Manager Tim Gleason, who was present in person for the meeting at City Hall. "We'll try to turn something around for this Thursday or Friday.

This story will be updated.

