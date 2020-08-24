Bloomington council discusses potential for mask ordinance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Several Bloomington city council members say they want to hear from the McLean County Health Department before having a discussion about a possible mask ordinance in the city.

“We have seen some communities taking action on a mask ordinance and I am not suggesting that is where we are headed,” said City Manager Tim Gleason during a Monday night meeting of the council. “But the conversation is occurring in this community.

"This is not something that corporate counsel Jeff Jurgens and I feel that is something that can be done at my level or the mayor’s level with an emergency order. This is something that would have to come back before the council.”

The council isn’t scheduled to meet for three weeks, but several council members said they would be willing to meet beforehand in a special meeting to discuss a mask ordinance.

“If we need to come back for a special meeting on masks, I have no issue with that,” said Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy.