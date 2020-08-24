Bloomington council discusses potential for mask ordinance

BLOOMINGTON — Several Bloomington city council members say they want to hear from the McLean County Health Department before having a discussion about a possible mask ordinance in the city.
“We have seen some communities taking action on a mask ordinance and I am not suggesting that is where we are headed,” said City Manager Tim Gleason during a Monday night meeting of the council. “But the conversation is occurring in this community.
"This is not something that corporate counsel Jeff Jurgens and I feel that is something that can be done at my level or the mayor’s level with an emergency order. This is something that would have to come back before the council.”
The council isn’t scheduled to meet for three weeks, but several council members said they would be willing to meet beforehand in a special meeting to discuss a mask ordinance.
“If we need to come back for a special meeting on masks, I have no issue with that,” said Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy.
“Mask ordinances have been a hot topic and it is something that means something different to everybody who hears that term,” said Ward 7 Alderman Scott Black. “My opinion has been unchanged since the beginning of COVID and that is that we should do whatever the health department recommends. Any specific policies that the health department feels we need to do, we definitely want to get those under consideration quickly, so I would also sign on to a special meeting, should we need one.”
Gleason said that a meeting is scheduled for noon Tuesday for leaders of Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University, the Town of Normal, the City of Bloomington and McLean County with the McLean County Health Department to discuss the rise in COVID-19 cases.
“I would as well sign on to a special meeting if we needed one,” said Ward 4 Alderwoman Julie Emig. “I am glad all of the parties are meeting so we can try and go with a consistent approach across the community.”
Gleason said local leaders are trying to get the word out.
“The uptick in numbers prompted the video that was produced with public safety and the mayor late last week,” Gleason said, referring to a video in which city officials urged businesses to adhere to public health measures mandated by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration. “It was a request that we needed to do more as a community to be responsible and take the appropriate steps so that we don’t reverse course in the community.”
Business owners and their staffs and the patrons themselves were asked to comply and the Bloomington Police Department pledged to increase enforcement, he said.
“I asked Chief (Dan) Donath what the numbers were for Friday and Saturday,” he said. “They reported no additional incidents and in fact, during the routine patrols, the establishments were doing a better job of policing themselves so that is a positive.”
In other matters, McLean County voters will be able to cast their vote at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Election Day on Nov. 3.
There will be no rent charged, but the arena will be available for use as a universal polling place for all McLean County residents.
“This election is one a big one to begin with because it is a Presidential election and with COVID-19, it is a lot more complicated and difficult,” said Tim Mitchell, the executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission. “We are grateful that the City of Bloomington was willing to come in and offer us to use the arena.”
Mitchell said he has received positive feedback from voters, already.
“The questions we get ask about the polls being safe and how are we going to do this and one of the reasons why we gravitated toward the Grossinger Motors Arena, was the space involved,” he said. “There is a lot of space to keep people apart and it was really an ideal solution.”
The council also approved a $600,000 contract with Tarlton Corporation for repairs to the Grossinger Motors Arena parking garage and Market Street parking garage.
Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.