Bloomington council member speaks on providing direct aid

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington city councilman Scott Black discussed the potential of providing direct aid to Bloomington residents during the COVID-19 pandemic during a virtual meeting Tuesday night.
"This can come in many forms, it can come in the form of a credit on a utility bill, it can come in the form of direct aid to residents through the township, it can be through grants to nonprofits, and it can be through tax and fee rebates," Black said. "One of the things I'm hearing from my colleagues is that whatever we do has to be targeted and measured for effectiveness and not impede the continuity of governments."
The virtual call to action meeting was hosted by Illinois People's Action, Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal and the Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America. It was the fourth installment of meetings the groups are hosting to address growing corners of COVID-19 in the community.
The meeting addressed several concerns identified within McLean County, such as providing direct aid to Bloomington-Normal residents, providing adequate housing and "decarceration," a term for releasing inmates, at McLean County jail.
Panelists with several orgnaizations spoke briefly about pushing for local government to provide direct aid, decarceration and address housing.
Black said he has spoken with other council members and others about the pandemic and how local government can fill in the gaps between the federal and state government and nonprofit organizations.
"This is literally the first thing I think of when I wake up in the morning and the last think I think of before I go to bed at night," Black said. I want to come up with a way that we can help as many people as possible."
Black said council members may vary in how the city should provide direct aid to residents and small businesses, but said that he has no doubt the council, mayor and staff don't want to see anyone fall through the cracks.
In addition to providing direct aid to residents and small businesses, Olivia Butts with Black Lives Matter of Bloomington-Normal updated listeners on a call-to-action plea for decarcerating the McLean County jail. Butts said the group is still pushing for prisoners held on cash bails to be released to prevent spread of COVID-19 through the jail.
The group is also asking for the jail to waive video and phone call fees for visitation at this time.
More information on future meetings and the groups demands of local officials are available on Illinois People's Action's Facebook page. The group is encouraging people affected by the virus to share their story. Personal stories should be emailed to organizingoncovid@gmail.com.
The next meeting will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. through Zoom video conference.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
