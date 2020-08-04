Bloomington council member ticketed for blocking street during Black Lives Matter rally

BLOOMINGTON — Ward 6. Ald. Jenn Carrillo says she's being ticketed for using her car to block an intersection during a protest.
Carrillo said she parked her car between Madison and Olive streets to protect protesters near the McLean County Jail on Monday. The groups Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal and The Next Generation Initiative were protesting the spread of COVID-19 in the jail.
Bloomington police Public Affairs Officer John Fermon said organizations typically work with law enforcement to block off roads for events, but he could not confirm if that was the case Monday.
"We want to help protect peoples’ First Amendment rights as much as possible," Fermon said.
Carrillo said a sheriff's deputy told her that a citation would be mailed to her. She said she doesn't want the situation to distract from the message about the conditions in the jail.
McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage did not return requests for comment.
Sandage last month filed a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Corrections "for failing to take inmates that have been sentenced to their custody," which Sandage has said is creating a "health and financial burden" on the jail and county taxpayers. Sandage has told The Pantagraph that the jail is working with the health department to prevent the spread of coronavirus to staff and inmates.
"The vast majority of the people in the jail right now have not been convicted and they are only there because they have not been able to pay their bond. Otherwise they would be out already," Carrillo said.
Signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement could be seen on Monday and Tuesday from windows in the jail. Carrillo also said she saw an inmate display an inhaler and another person hold up a sign that said the person had been in confinement for 36 hours.
"It is inhumane to keep people in there," Carrillo said.
