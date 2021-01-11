 Skip to main content
Bloomington council passes 'Welcoming America' Initiative
CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

Bloomington council passes 'Welcoming America' Initiative

Bloomington City Council meeting of Jan. 11, 2021

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington will join a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization in an effort to become more inclusive toward immigrants and all residents.

The council voted 7-0 Monday night, authorizing the city’s participation in the Welcoming Network, operated by Welcoming America.

The Welcoming America Initiative connects leaders in the community, both in government and nonprofit sectors. It builds on current work by providing methods and approaches to creating inclusive, welcoming places for immigrants. The initiative can also assist in creating policies and reinforce welcoming principles.

“Welcoming America breaks barriers between the immigrant community and the rest of the population,” said Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen. “It does it by offering an invitation to collaboration and by offering it with an open hand rather than a closed fist.”

Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo and Ward 8 Alderman Jeff Crabill, who voted against the resolution last month, did not attend Monday’s meeting.

The Welcoming America Initiative is not related to a potential “Welcoming City” ordinance that has been discussed previously by the council and is expected to be brought before the council later this month by Carrillo and Crabill.

Carrillo share an e-mail with council members and on social media prior to the meeting.

“Though Welcoming America and a Welcoming City ordinance are not mutually exclusive measures, I hope you recognize that this was introduced by Council Member Boelen in direct opposition to the community push for a welcoming ordinance,” she wrote. “It was not something she had ever raised publicly before folks started petitioning us to bring back the welcoming ordinance during public comment. This initiative is Council Member Boelen’s way of saving face while rejecting an ordinance to truly protect our immigrant neighbors, and it allows council members who have taken anti-immigrant positions to posture as though they are not anti-immigrant.”

Budget cuts: Bloomington-Normal leaders brace for Pritzker's $711.2 million reduction

Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy said he has always liked the idea of the initiative.

“The topic of immigration in the United States is still volatile, but we have immigrants from all over the world, and not just Mexico or Latin America,” he said. “I look forward to a process like this to make sure everyone who comes to Bloomington is welcome and finds an environment where they can be successful. There are a lot of people in the community who see this as an either/or either this or the welcoming cities and I reject that notion. I think they actually have the potential to work very well hand in hand together.”

Not In Our Town Co-Chairs Mike Matejka and Camille Taylor, issued a joint statement in support of the initiative, and also encouraging the council to go further.

“Not In Our Town supports the City of Bloomington passing the proposed Welcoming America initiative (Monday),” they said. “At the same time, Not In Our Town also supports and highly encourages the city to pass a Welcoming City ordinance. They are compatible; Welcoming America is an endorsement of a community-wide effort, including local organizations, businesses and others, to create a community environment that is inclusive of our immigrant neighbors. A Welcoming City ordinance is a specific directive to city staff and departments on how they respond to and treat immigrants. They are not mutually exclusive, but are mutually compatible.”

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

