Bloomington council to again discuss Welcoming City ordinance

BLOOMINGTON — The Welcoming City ordinance is coming back to the Bloomington City Council for discussion.
Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo asked the city’s legal department to draft an ordinance to provide direction and instruction to city staff, including the police department, on how to interact with residents and other agencies on immigration issues.
Last week, the council voted to join a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization - the Welcoming Network operated by Welcoming America. The organization connects leaders in the community, both in government and nonprofit sectors, to create an inclusive, welcoming place for immigrants. Carrillo and Ward 8 Alderman Jeff Crabill, who also supports the Welcoming City ordinance, had previously spoke out against that initiative and neither attended last week’s voting session.
That effort didn’t go far enough, Carrillo said.
“Some of our residents live in fear of deportation,” she said in proposing the item which will be on the Tuesday night agenda for the council’s Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting was pushed back one day because of the Martin Luther King holiday. “Collaboration, actual or perceived, between our local law enforcement agencies and immigration enforcement agencies can create distrust in the community and jeopardizes the safety of all residents.”
Carrillo wants the ordinance to build upon the Illinois Trust Act, which provides basic protections for undocumented residents. Only actions required by state or federal law would be allowed.
Normal council members in May 2018 approved a Welcoming City ordinance. Its policy offered residents assurance that Normal police officers would carefully consider their interactions with the U.S. ICE and tell residents why officers are requesting their citizenship information.
The Bloomington City Council failed to enact a similar measure more than two years ago. Calls for a Welcoming City ordinance in Bloomington and Normal originally arose in 2017, led by organizations including the YWCA McLean County, Illinois Peoples’ Action and the Keep Families Together coalition.
“This will be my last one and I certainly hope that whoever is elected mayor, will continue that,” he said. “I think it is important to give an assessment of where we have been and where we are going and what is possible. It’s a call to action. All of the research has shown, that if you want policy change and adapt to your community and state, having strong executive leadership at the state level or city level is very important for that to happen. I certainly look forward to next year, having the mayor who succeeds me to continue. And I will be paying very close attention to that.”
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday and due to COVID, will be available at www.cityblm.org/live.
Photos: Demonstrators march on City Hall in 2018 to support immigration
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow