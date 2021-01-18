Bloomington council to again discuss Welcoming City ordinance

“This will be my last one and I certainly hope that whoever is elected mayor, will continue that,” he said. “I think it is important to give an assessment of where we have been and where we are going and what is possible. It’s a call to action. All of the research has shown, that if you want policy change and adapt to your community and state, having strong executive leadership at the state level or city level is very important for that to happen. I certainly look forward to next year, having the mayor who succeeds me to continue. And I will be paying very close attention to that.”