Bloomington council to consider arena as polling place on Election Day

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County residents could cast their November election ballots at the Grossinger Motors Arena if Bloomington City Council members approve an agreement with the county.
Council members will meet Monday to discuss an intergovernmental agreement with McLean County to use the arena, which is about 180,000 square feet, so that voters can maintain social distance while voting Nov. 3.
County officials approached the city, which owns the arena at 101 S. Madison St., to use the space as a universal polling place, according to city documents. All of the usual polling places would also be open for in-person voting. Any rental fees for the space would be waived under the intergovernmental agreement.
The McLean County clerk's office, which oversees elections in the county outside Bloomington, and Bloomington Election Commission, which oversees elections in Bloomington, agreed to have one vote center for all McLean County to make it easier for voters.
Registered voters may still vote by mail, vote early in person or vote at their usual polling place on Election Day, County Clerk Kathy Michael previously told The Pantagraph.
In other business, Bloomington City Council members will also consider a $600,000 contract with Tarlton Corporation for repairs to the Grossinger Motors Arena parking garage and Market Street parking garage.
The Market Street garage was built in 1974 and has 550 parking spots. In 2013, the garage had repairs that were meant to extend the useful life of the garage for another ten years. A structural study of the facility this year shows additional repairs are needed. If council members approve the contract, the useful life of the garage could extend another three to five years.
The arena garage was first built in 2005 and had repairs done in 2014. Additional repairs are needed to improve cracking and sealant issues. Repairs to the Market Street garage would cost about $500,000. The remaining $100,000 outlined in the contract would go toward repairs to the arena’s garage.
Six bids were submitted for the project. Tarlton Construction, a St. Louis company, submitted the lowest bid.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Bloomington City Council meeting
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday
WHERE: Streamed on the city's YouTube channel or cityblm.org/live