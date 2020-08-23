Bloomington council to consider arena as polling place on Election Day

In other business, Bloomington City Council members will also consider a $600,000 contract with Tarlton Corporation for repairs to the Grossinger Motors Arena parking garage and Market Street parking garage.

The Market Street garage was built in 1974 and has 550 parking spots. In 2013, the garage had repairs that were meant to extend the useful life of the garage for another ten years. A structural study of the facility this year shows additional repairs are needed. If council members approve the contract, the useful life of the garage could extend another three to five years.

The arena garage was first built in 2005 and had repairs done in 2014. Additional repairs are needed to improve cracking and sealant issues. Repairs to the Market Street garage would cost about $500,000. The remaining $100,000 outlined in the contract would go toward repairs to the arena’s garage.

Six bids were submitted for the project. Tarlton Construction, a St. Louis company, submitted the lowest bid.

