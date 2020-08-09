Bloomington council to consider O'Neil Park pool demolition

In other business, council members will also discuss a $482,513.23 agreement with Corrective Asphalt Materials LLC, for the Pavement Protection Program. The project will improve roads by using emulsion made up of specific petroleum oils and resins, officials said. The process will reduce cracking and road fatigue, according to a city memo. The pavement will also be sealed from air and water, which will slow the oxidation process.

Also up for consideration on Monday is a $229,990 contract with RJN Group to complete sanitary sewer engineering evaluations.

A measure allowing for construction of 15 new homes in the Fox Creek Village subdivision is also on Monday's council agenda. Council members will consider reinstating a development plan that previously expired and that would allow for development of the 15 additional lots in the subdivision, which is southwest of the Fox Creek Golf Course and south of Carrington Lane.

About 18 acres of the 26-acre private development has already been developed. The city will be responsible for its public infrastructure, such as sewers and water mains, while the Fox Creek Villages homeowners' association will continue to maintain roads, sidewalks and drainage tiles associated with the development.