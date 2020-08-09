Bloomington council to consider O'Neil Park pool demolition

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders could soon move forward with demolition of the O'Neil Park pool, making way for the design and construction of another aquatic facility.
City council members on Monday will consider awarding a $139,526.20 contract to demolish the pool, 1515 W. Chestnut St., to Stark Excavating, a Bloomington company with offices throughout Central Illinois. City staff previously said the 46-year-old O'Neil pool has outlived its operational capacity expectation by 21 years.
The pool has been closed for the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a city document.
Stark Excavating was the lowest bidder out of four Illinois companies.
Plans for a new aquatic facility have been announced, but they're still in the early stages.
“The scope and design of the new O’Neil facility has yet to be determined, along with total project cost,” said Nora Dukowtiz, a spokesperson for the city. “Design work is budgeted for this fiscal year in the amount of $738,000.”
City Manager Tim Gleason previously said that figure is about 10% of the project's total projected cost. A request for quotation for design is anticipated to come to the council for consideration this fall. A final completion date for the project is yet to be determined.
In other business, council members will also discuss a $482,513.23 agreement with Corrective Asphalt Materials LLC, for the Pavement Protection Program. The project will improve roads by using emulsion made up of specific petroleum oils and resins, officials said. The process will reduce cracking and road fatigue, according to a city memo. The pavement will also be sealed from air and water, which will slow the oxidation process.
Also up for consideration on Monday is a $229,990 contract with RJN Group to complete sanitary sewer engineering evaluations.
A measure allowing for construction of 15 new homes in the Fox Creek Village subdivision is also on Monday's council agenda. Council members will consider reinstating a development plan that previously expired and that would allow for development of the 15 additional lots in the subdivision, which is southwest of the Fox Creek Golf Course and south of Carrington Lane.
About 18 acres of the 26-acre private development has already been developed. The city will be responsible for its public infrastructure, such as sewers and water mains, while the Fox Creek Villages homeowners' association will continue to maintain roads, sidewalks and drainage tiles associated with the development.
