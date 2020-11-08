 Skip to main content
Bloomington council to discuss adding Indigenous Peoples' Day as city holiday
Bloomington council to discuss adding Indigenous Peoples' Day as city holiday

BLOOMINGTON — The city council on Monday is scheduled to discuss making Indigenous Peoples' Day a city holiday. 

Council member Jenn Carrillo is presenting the proposal during the council meeting. 

The council in August discussed establishing it and replacing Columbus Day, recognized on the second Monday in October in honor of Christopher Columbus' arrival to the United States. The federal holiday would remain in place. 

Some states and cities have moved toward observing some form of Indigenous Peoples' Day and away from honoring Columbus. 

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 109 E. Olive St. 

