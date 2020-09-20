Bloomington council to discuss displaying local art, murals on sidewalks

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Council members on Monday are expected to discuss whether work by local artists could be displayed on public rights of way.

A committee of the whole meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. will include council discussion over featuring murals and other art by community members. A city document said the move could support award-winning artists while "enhancing the local quality of life, creating public dialogue and building the sense of community."

Nora Dukowitz, spokeswoman for the city, said the council will be speaking generally about the topic and don't have specific sidewalks or other public rights of way in mind.

The city has developed a proposed “framework” for supporting public work to include how calls to artists could be issued, proposals reviewed, and projects funded that we will discuss as part of the meeting, according to a document.

Further action on the topic could include city staff talking with other communities that have implemented similar programs.