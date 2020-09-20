Bloomington council to discuss displaying local art, murals on sidewalks

BLOOMINGTON — Council members on Monday are expected to discuss whether work by local artists could be displayed on public rights of way.
A committee of the whole meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. will include council discussion over featuring murals and other art by community members. A city document said the move could support award-winning artists while "enhancing the local quality of life, creating public dialogue and building the sense of community."
Nora Dukowitz, spokeswoman for the city, said the council will be speaking generally about the topic and don't have specific sidewalks or other public rights of way in mind.
The city has developed a proposed “framework” for supporting public work to include how calls to artists could be issued, proposals reviewed, and projects funded that we will discuss as part of the meeting, according to a document.
Further action on the topic could include city staff talking with other communities that have implemented similar programs.
The council on Monday will also consider adopting the 2018 edition of the International Code Council Building, Residential, Swimming Pool, Mechanical, Fire, Fuel Gas, Existing Building, Energy Conservation and Property Maintenance Codes and the 2020 National Electric Code. The measure was requested by the Bloomington Fire Department and Community Development Department.
