Bloomington council to hear city's plan for O'Neil Pool and Park improvements

BLOOMINGTON — City park officials are expected Monday to formally recommend their vision of the new aquatic facility that will replace the O'Neil Pool and their plan for other improvements to the park.

Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department Director Jay Tetzloff and Williams Architects Senior Project Manager Andrew Caputo will brief the Bloomington City Council on the project's current design, an agenda released Thursday shows.

"We're at the point now where we're bringing a staff-prepared report to council to show what direction we think we should head," Tetzloff said in an interview. "We're nearing the end of the conceptual phase and we're at that crucial point where we need the city council to provide feedback."