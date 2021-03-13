Bloomington council to hear city's plan for O'Neil Pool and Park improvements

BLOOMINGTON — City park officials are expected Monday to formally recommend their vision of the new aquatic facility that will replace the O'Neil Pool and their plan for other improvements to the park.
Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department Director Jay Tetzloff and Williams Architects Senior Project Manager Andrew Caputo will brief the Bloomington City Council on the project's current design, an agenda released Thursday shows.
"We're at the point now where we're bringing a staff-prepared report to council to show what direction we think we should head," Tetzloff said in an interview. "We're nearing the end of the conceptual phase and we're at that crucial point where we need the city council to provide feedback."
The anticipated report comes after officials in January detailed a preliminary design of the west Bloomington project's first phase, which will cover the building of a new pool and bathhouse, a splash pad, additional parking and a skate park.
Future phases of the project could include a dog park, pickleball courts, batting cages and picnic shelters. Consensus in survey results have largely focused on adding walking paths to the park.
Tetzloff on Friday declined to share specifics on the department's recommendation, but said there's "no way we can recommend every amenity that we presented (in January)."
The city's proposed $250.3 million fiscal year 2022 budget earmarks $10.3 million for the project. Of that, $300,000 will go toward equipment and furnishings, while the rest will cover construction costs.
The design phase will conclude this summer, and the city expects to solicit bids for construction starting in July. Building is set to begin in September and take 12 months.
If the project proceeds without delays, the park and pool could be open to the public on Memorial Day 2022.
The city has already allocated nearly $1 million toward the project.
Demolition of the 1515 W. Chestnut St. pool began in September, after it remained closed last summer to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.
The city council approved a $138,536 contract with Stark Excavating to demolish the pool, which officials said outlived its operational expectancy by 21 years.
In October, the council approved a $775,000 contract with Williams Architects for design and construction management services. The Itasca company was chosen out of 14 firms that submitted qualifications to plan the new facility.
Designers in January said the The "Pool Zone" — the southwest corner of the park where the old pool existed — might host a 750-person activity pool, a lap pool, a lazy river and a plunge pool.
North of the pool zone would sit a gender-inclusive bathhouse and a spray park, which could be used outside of the typical pool season.
Designers also plan on expanding the existing parking area on the south side of the park by 33%, and adding more spaces for visitors with disabilities.
The skate park, near the tennis courts in the southeast corner of the park, will receive new ramps and bridges.
Final details on all those areas will be presented to Council on Monday.
"It’s a great project for Bloomington and we’re super excited to be at this point," Tetzloff said.
COVID in Illinois
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert