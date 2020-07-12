Bloomington council to hear recap of accomplishments from Downtown Task Force report

Mathy said he was most pleased by the work that has begun on streets downtown.

"We got Main Street repaved last year. We might still get Center Street done this year. Although, with all of the craziness it might be next year," Mathy said.

"So we repave them, but then there's a lot of questions about how we re-stripe them," Mathy said. "One of the Downtown Task Force recommendations was to make a more walkable downtown. One way is to change Main Street and Center Street from two lanes to one lane. That would give us the space to do angled parking spaces on both sides of the streets, which provides more parking spots."

The council will also consider whether to approve extending for a second time terms of an agreement reached in 2010 with State Farm related to the company's property tax assessments.