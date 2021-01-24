Bloomington Council to vote on Indigenous Peoples' Day as city holiday

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders will vote Monday night to formally recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day as a city holiday on the second Monday in October.

The proposed ordinance would direct the city's Human Relations Commission to partner with community organizations to sponsor an annual observance and/or celebration of the holiday.

The policy does not replace the federal or state holidays honoring Christopher Columbus' arrival to the United States.

"[The city wishes to] publicly express the community’s gratitude for the many contributions made through Indigenous Peoples’ knowledge, labor, spirituality, technology, science, philosophy, arts, and the deep cultural contribution that substantially shaped the character of Bloomington," the proposed ordinance reads.

City Council members will also consider approving a resolution to petition federal, state and other local governments to "officially observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day and end formal observance of Columbus Day as a holiday."

