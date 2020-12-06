Bloomington council to vote on property tax; additional funds for monkey exhibit

BLOOMINGTON — The city council on Monday is expected to vote on a property tax levy proposal.
City spokeswoman Nora Dukowitz has said the rate will not change from 2019. The average owner of a $100,000 would not see a change on their tax bill if the levy is approved.
The proposed tax levy of $25,613,169 is combined between the city and Bloomington Public Library. This is based on the city's total taxable value of properties.
This is $166,426 higher than last year's tax levy, but tax rates are not expected to increase, according to a memo from the city’s finance department. Officials said the revenue will be generated by an expected increase in equalized assessed value.
