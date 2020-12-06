Bloomington council to vote on property tax; additional funds for monkey exhibit

According to city documents, the staff wants to upgrade a cement block type within the exhibit so that it will match the existing flamingo exhibit. The new blocks would cost $8,580.

The second issue is that construction workers found that the soil underneath the site for the exhibit had a large amount of "broken concrete and brick pieces scattered over the entire area of the main animal holding building." The debris needs to be removed to an additional depth of several feet.

The estimated cost to fix the soil issue is about $20,339.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

