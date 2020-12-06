 Skip to main content
Bloomington council to vote on property tax; additional funds for monkey exhibit
Bloomington council to vote on property tax; additional funds for monkey exhibit

Bloomington City Council Nov. 23 meeting

BLOOMINGTON — The city council on Monday is expected to vote on a property tax levy proposal. 

City spokeswoman Nora Dukowitz has said the rate will not change from 2019. The average owner of a $100,000 would not see a change on their tax bill if the levy is approved.

The proposed tax levy of $25,613,169 is combined between the city and Bloomington Public Library. This is based on the city's total taxable value of properties.

This is $166,426 higher than last year's tax levy, but tax rates are not expected to increase, according to a memo from the city’s finance department. Officials said the revenue will be generated by an expected increase in equalized assessed value.

Council members will also revisit Miller Park Zoo's project to house De Brazza's monkeys. The medium-sized primates were set to arrive next spring and the $507,400 construction of the exhibit began this fall. However, council will now need to consider approving an additional $32,000 after issues arose during the early construction stages. 
According to city documents, the staff wants to upgrade a cement block type within the exhibit so that it will match the existing flamingo exhibit. The new blocks would cost $8,580.

The second issue is that construction workers found that the soil underneath the site for the exhibit had a large amount of "broken concrete and brick pieces scattered over the entire area of the main animal holding building." The debris needs to be removed to an additional depth of several feet. 
 
The estimated cost to fix the soil issue is about $20,339. 
 
The meeting will be held on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

