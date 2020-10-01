Bloomington Election Commission suspends early voting due to 'glitch'

BLOOMINGTON — Early voting in Bloomington was suspended Thursday after the State Board of Elections found a glitch with the ballot.

"The Bloomington Election Commission is working to correct this glitch and at the advice of counsel, we have suspended Early Voting to prevent this glitch from compromising any ballots. Updates will be posted when available."

Officials were not immediately available to comment with more details about the glitch.

This story will be updated.

Want to vote early in Illinois' general election? Here’s what you need to know.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.