Bloomington Election Commission suspends early voting due to 'glitch'
Kristin Givens, left, casts her ballot during early voting Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Early voting in Bloomington was suspended Thursday after the State Board of Elections found a glitch with the ballot. 

The commission posted the following statement on their website:

"The Bloomington Election Commission is working to correct this glitch and at the advice of counsel, we have suspended Early Voting to prevent this glitch from compromising any ballots. Updates will be posted when available."

Officials were not immediately available to comment with more details about the glitch. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

