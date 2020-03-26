Bloomington enacts emergency declaration ordinance for COVID-19 pandemic

"I have a bunch of constituents who have reached out to me and they want to know if now is the right time to be spending money on some of these things," said Mathy.

Carrillo said she heard similar concerns from her constituents and asked that the items she and Mathy pulled off the consent agenda in separate motions be tabled for consideration until the council's meetings in April to see how the COVID-19 impacts the city's finances.

Her motion was defeated by a 6-3 vote of the council, which then voted 7-2 to approve the purchases and infrastructure work.

City Manager Tim Gleason said the staff was "very aware" of that concern, adding, "We're trying to strike a balance of doing business as usual and also keep our eye on what may might come our way from COVID-19. A month from now we might be in a different position."