Bloomington fire chief to retire

BLOOMINGTON — After nearly 30 years with the fire department, Chief Brian Mohr will retire on Nov. 16, officials announced Friday.

“I am truly honored to have been given the opportunity to serve in many different capacities with the Bloomington Fire department and will cherish the memories and friendships made throughout my career,” Mohr said in the news release.

Mohr began his career with the fire department and 1991. He was promoted in 2011 to shift commander and assistant chief. In 2013, he became a training officer and was promoted to fire chief in 2015.

“I appreciate Chief Mohr’s nearly 30 years of service to the city and wish him the very best in his retirement,” said City Manager Tim Gleason. “He has been an excellent example of dedication, professionalism, and upstanding character. This is a tremendous loss to the City and to the Bloomington Fire department. Brian is a man of the utmost integrity and character and has earned the respect of staff and the community.”

An interim fire chief will be named in the near future.

