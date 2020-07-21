Bloomington leaders consider declaring Juneteenth a city holiday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Council members informally agreed to make Juneteenth a city holiday.

The Bloomington City Council during a meeting on Monday discussed recognizing June 19 or Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery, as a city holiday. The measure could be put to a vote at a future council meeting.

Ward 3 Alderman Mboka Mwilambwe in his written proposal to council encouraged residents and business owners to observe the holiday as a way to reflect on the significance of the historic day.

"It took George Floyd dying on the street in front of the whole world for many to be awakened to the concerns of African-Americans," Mwilambwe said during the meeting on Monday. "It also took something like COVID for many to be awakened to the health disparities faced by people of color and particularly African-Americans."

Each of the council members shared support for the measure. Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo said she plans to propose an initiative around Columbus Day so that it be recognized as "Indigenous Peoples' Day."

*Editors note: An earlier version of this story has been corrected to clarify that the resolution must be put to a formal vote at a future council meeting.

