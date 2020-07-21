Bloomington leaders consider declaring Juneteenth a city holiday
0 comments
alert top story

Bloomington leaders consider declaring Juneteenth a city holiday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bloomington City Council July 20
ANALISA TROFIMUK, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Council members informally agreed to make Juneteenth a city holiday. 

The Bloomington City Council during a meeting on Monday discussed recognizing June 19 or Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery, as a city holiday. The measure could be put to a vote at a future council meeting. 

Ward 3 Alderman Mboka Mwilambwe in his written proposal to council encouraged residents and business owners to observe the holiday as a way to reflect on the significance of the historic day. 

Mboka Mwilambwe 5/20/15

Mboka

Mwilambwe
On Juneteenth, Black Lives Matter Blono supporters release demands, lead march

"It took George Floyd dying on the street in front of the whole world for many to be awakened to the concerns of African-Americans," Mwilambwe said during the meeting on Monday. "It also took something like COVID for many to be awakened to the health disparities faced by people of color and particularly African-Americans." 

Download PDF Juneteenth City Holiday Proposal

Each of the council members shared support for the measure. Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo said she plans to propose an initiative around Columbus Day so that it be recognized as "Indigenous Peoples' Day."

*Editors note: An earlier version of this story has been corrected to clarify that the resolution must be put to a formal vote at a future council meeting.

PHOTOS: Juneteenth in Bloomington-Normal

1 of 7

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A trip to the zoo is like Independence Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News