Bloomington mayor apologizes for dancing at restaurant without a mask
breaking top story

Bloomington mayor apologizes for dancing at restaurant without a mask

060120-blm-loc-7naacpmain

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner speaks at an event on May 31. He was shown in a video not wearing a mask at a local establishment. 

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner has apologized after a video surfaced of him dancing at a local establishment without a mask.

Renner said the incident happened “a few weeks ago,” but the video appeared on several local Facebook groups this weekend.

“I was at a Bloomington restaurant and they had a jazz band start to play live music,” he said. “I danced for a couple of minutes without putting my mask back on. I had taken it off to eat. I want to apologize and pledge to do better. This is not acceptable practice in light of our recent COVID spikes. Let’s all try to work together to ensure better practices across the board throughout this pandemic.”

In the video obtained by The Pantagraph, shows the mayor dancing without a mask, but there is no time stamp on the video.

Last week, Renner released a video along with City Manager Tim Gleason and acting Police Chief Greg Scott with a reminder that businesses failing to comply with Illinois Department of Public Health rules, could face fines and the loss of their liquor licenses.

"If we have institutions, establishments that are not abiding by the law, I will not only give them hefty fines but in some cases, if necessary, I will revoke their liquor licenses," said Renner, who has been mayor since 2013. "This is very serious. This behavior is unacceptable, and we've got to band together to move forward."

On Sunday, the McLean County Health Department announced 98 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,044.

Under COVID-19 emergency rules by Gov. J.B. Pritzker this month, public health officials may issue fines to businesses where employees or patrons aren't wearing face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Enforcement begins with warnings and can result in fines of $75 to $2,500.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

