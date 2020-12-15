Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner cleared of COVID, returns to public

“As I was going through that, of course, you have 20/20 hindsight as many people have talked about this,” he said during Monday night’s Bloomington City Council meeting. “It is one of those things, but I probably shouldn’t have been as honest as I was in talking with the media, because I am thinking out loud.”

Renner said he did have a raspy voice for about a week.

“The doctor who did the COVID test for me said ‘I’m not sure that really was the time period,’" Renner said. “We are certainly not counting that toward the time that you need to have your quarantine.’ Everybody’s situation and experience is going to be different.”

Renner was tested and confirmed positive prior to last week’s council meeting.

“Once I had that information, then you try and piece back ‘What did you know and when did you know it’ and those types of things,” he added. “Anybody, unless they are really wacked out, is not going to go around spreading COVID just because it is more convenient for them. I was going back trying to figure out ‘What did I do, who did I talk to? What happened?’”