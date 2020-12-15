 Skip to main content
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner cleared of COVID, returns to public
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner has been cleared from quarantine and to return to venture out in public after recovering from the coronavirus.

“I had a mild case,” Renner said, “but I don’t recommend it.”

Renner was diagnosed last Monday after his youngest son tested positive. Renner told The Pantagraph he experienced some symptoms the day before Thanksgiving, but was told by a medical professional that they were not “core COVID symptoms.”

He stopped attending public events but didn’t quarantine. He conducted a handful of meetings, such as the Dec. 7 city council workshop meeting and Dec. 8 liquor commission meeting virtually, from his home.

Renner said he has faced criticism from some, for not quarantining as soon as he noticed symptoms.

“As I was going through that, of course, you have 20/20 hindsight as many people have talked about this,” he said during Monday night’s Bloomington City Council meeting. “It is one of those things, but I probably shouldn’t have been as honest as I was in talking with the media, because I am thinking out loud.”

Renner said he did have a raspy voice for about a week.

“The doctor who did the COVID test for me said ‘I’m not sure that really was the time period,’" Renner said. “We are certainly not counting that toward the time that you need to have your quarantine.’ Everybody’s situation and experience is going to be different.”

Renner was tested and confirmed positive prior to last week’s council meeting.

“Once I had that information, then you try and piece back ‘What did you know and when did you know it’ and those types of things,” he added. “Anybody, unless they are really wacked out, is not going to go around spreading COVID just because it is more convenient for them. I was going back trying to figure out ‘What did I do, who did I talk to? What happened?’”

Renner was cleared on Sunday by the health department to return to the public, based on the timeline from when he first experienced symptoms, he said. He never had a fever. He reported having sinus and chest congestion.

Renner acknowledged a social media video of him working out at the gym.

“Actually I was at the gym (Monday) and I will admit that because I was cleared as of (Sunday),” he said. “I still keep my mask on when I am at the gym, just to be on the safe side.”

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

