Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner tests positive for COVID-19
Mobile testing at Ferrero USA

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, seen Sept. 15, 2020, at the COVID-19 mobile testing site outside Ferrero USA, 2501 Beich Road, said Tuesday he has tested positive for the virus.

 LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Mayor Tari Renner is quarantining at his home after finding out he tested positive for COVID-19

During an interview with The Pantagraph Tuesday night, Renner said he was tested on Monday after his youngest son tested positive. He added that he experienced some symptoms the day before Thanksgiving, but was told by a medical professional that they were not "core COVID symptoms." 

"Last Thursday, I started feeling really weak and then after my son tested positive I knew I should get tested," Renner said.

Alderman Mboka Mwilambwe, who also serves as mayor pro tem, stood in for Renner during the city's annual tree lighting held last week outside of the McLean County Museum of History. 

Council meetings since the early months of the pandemic have been held virtually, with council members participating via Zoom, a videoconferencing application. 

Renner said he has not attended any recent public events, but was at City Hall on Monday. McLean County Health Department staff handle contact tracing for residents who test positive for the coronavirus.

Renner said he will continue to work from home until advised by a doctor that he can end his quarantine.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

