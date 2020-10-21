 Skip to main content
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner will not seek reelection
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner will not seek reelection

BLOOMINGTON — Mayor Tari Renner announced Wednesday he will not seek a third term.

Renner in a city news release on Wednesday morning said he would not run for mayor in the April 2021 election.

"This was not an easy decision as there is always so much to be done, but I am confident that new leadership will step forward to continue the progress we have made," Renner said in the news release. He could not be immediately reached for comment. 

Renner was first elected at mayor in 2013 and won another term in 2017. 

This story will be updated.

