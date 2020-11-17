Bloomington mayoral candidate Mike Straza files nominating petition

BLOOMINGTON — Mike Straza, a local entrepreneur and longtime Bloomington resident, filed his nominating petition Monday to run for mayor in the April 2021 municipal election.
Straza in a news release said he collected 1,100 signatures to place his name on the ballot. Candidates can turn in up to 858 signatures.
“I am overwhelmed by the support I have received since my announcement. People reached out enthusiastically asking to help, from all parts of the political spectrum and from every corner of the city," said Straza.
Straza in October announced he would run for mayor after suspending his campaign for Ward 5 alderman. The announcement came after Mayor Tari Renner announced he would not run for reelection.
The municipal election will be held on April 6, 2021.
