 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington mayoral candidate Mike Straza files nominating petition
0 comments

Bloomington mayoral candidate Mike Straza files nominating petition

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Mike Straza, a local entrepreneur and longtime Bloomington resident, filed his nominating petition Monday to run for mayor in the April 2021 municipal election. 

Straza in a news release said he collected 1,100 signatures to place his name on the ballot. Candidates can turn in up to 858 signatures. 

“I am overwhelmed by the support I have received since my announcement. People reached out enthusiastically asking to help, from all parts of the political spectrum and from every corner of the city," said Straza. 

Straza in October announced he would run for mayor after suspending his campaign for Ward 5 alderman. The announcement came after Mayor Tari Renner announced he would not run for reelection. 

The municipal election will be held on April 6, 2021. 

Read our series: A surge in COVID cases being felt across the Midwest

Read our series: A surge in COVID cases being felt across the Midwest

Lee Enterprises newsrooms across the Midwest worked on a series of stories about the impact of COVID on health care, schools and business. Read the series here. 

Your support means we have the resources to do this kind of journalism. Become a digital subscriber today. Rates start at $3 for 13 weeks.

Mike Straza

Straza 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington City Councilwoman Jenn Carillo on Biden's projected victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News