Bloomington moves toward vote on $230.3 million budget, drops $100K emergency aid proposal

BLOOMINGTON — As Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason recommended the City Council adopt a proposed $230.3 million budget, Ward 8 Alderman Jeff Crabill proposed the city provide at least $100,000 in emergency aid directly to financially strapped residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crabill's request to place his proposal on the council's April 27 agenda for either further discussion or a vote failed to gain majority support of the council during a committee-of-the-whole work session Monday night.
The council is slated to vote on the record-setting fiscal 2021 budget at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
"The staff recommendation is to adopt the FY 2021 budget as proposed," said Gleason. "We have also taken additional steps as the financial impacts become much clearer to us as we go forward."
"I have said in the past that while the city is in a good position, it's not a great position," Gleason said. "Nor have we ever commented that we think the financial impacts to COVID-19 aren't going to be something that we realize at the city. We know we are. But one of the things that we're pushed up against is this May 1st start of our new fiscal year."
The proposed budget has a 1.2 percent, or $2.8 million, increase from the current budget of $227.5 million.The city's general fund, which is 48 percent of the total budget and is used to pay for most operating expenses, is proposed to increase 1.1 percent, from $109.1 million to $110.2 million.
In February, city Finance Director Scott Rathbun told the council the proposed budget reflected an overall growth last year in tax revenues of 1.59 percent — from $93.4 million to $94.9 million.
But that was prior to the state-mandated shelter-in-place order and related closure of nonessential local businesses, restaurants and bars, in March to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
There has been "a material reduction" to local sales taxes, food and beverage taxes, local motor fuel taxes and revenue from video gaming and parks facilities, said Rathbun.
"It's a very fluid situation depending on when the (shelter-in-place order) is lifted," he said.
He estimated the general fund could see a deficit of $5 million if the shelter-in-place order is lifted May 1; $7.3 million if the order is lifted June 1; or $9.5 million if the order is lifted July 1. Those calculations also included the recession's projected ongoing residual reductions in economic activity.
That's about a $2 million deficit the city anticipates for each month the shelter-in-place order remains in effect, he said.
The city's s "strong reserves provide the flexibility to assess as we go," he added.
To counter the possible $5 million projected general fund deficit, the staff has identified several projects that could be be delayed and spending that can be cut.
Those include not spending $1.5 million to move City Hall to the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St.; delaying $200,000 in facilities repairs; cutting repairs by $830,000 at the Market Street parking deck and $70,000 at the police department parking deck; delaying $100,000 in repairs for the Grossinger Motors Arena parking deck; delaying $600,000 in equipment purchases; finding $500,000 in savings in commodities and other contractual obligations; and using $1.2 million from the general fund's reserves.
There also could be other savings from cutting asphalt and concrete bids for work that is to be done this fall, said Rathbun.
The city will end this fiscal year with general fund reserves of $20.2 million, said Rathbun.
Crabill's proposal
In an informal straw poll, the council split 5-4 to vote down Crabill's proposal to distribute a minimum of $100,000 in city emergency aid through the City of Bloomington Township.
Council members Jamie Mathy of Ward 1, Donna Boelen of Ward 2, Mboka Mwilambwe of Ward 3, Joni Painter of Ward 5 and Kim Bray of Ward 9 voted against moving the proposal forward, with several saying the initiative was too vague.
"As we heard here tonight, we have some significant challenges coming," said Bray. "We've got to garner our resources and take care of the citizens of the city of Bloomington by delivering the public health demands, by taking care of the water, by getting responses to emergency services."
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
