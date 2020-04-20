Bloomington moves toward vote on $230.3M budget, drops $100K emergency aid proposal

"The staff recommendation is to adopt the FY 2021 budget as proposed," said Gleason. "We have also taken additional steps as the financial impacts become much clearer to us as we go forward."

"I have said in the past that while the city is in a good position, it's not a great position," Gleason said. "Nor have we ever commented that we think the financial impacts to COVID-19 aren't going to be something that we realize at the city. We know we are. But one of the things that we're pushed up against is this May 1st start of our new fiscal year."